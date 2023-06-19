Where to get Huda Beauty #FauxFilter Color Corrector? Release date, price, shades and more details explored

Huda Beauty, which is well-known for their products that are perfect for full glam recently announced the newest addition to the #FauxFilter range, Huda Beauty #FauxFilter Color Corrector. The beauty brand claims that the product will feature a lightweight, comfortable-wear formula, unlike most color correcting products currently available in the beauty market.

Color correcting is one of the most complicated steps of any makeup look, as one needs to know the color wheel well and remember the shades that will help with their skin issues.

"In all honesty, I was unsure about launching a color corrector! It’s always been such a difficult and confusing makeup step...," Huda exclaims in the Instagram post announcing her newest product.

Color correctors tend to be thick and uncomfortable to wear over longer periods, often creasing and cracking if one wears them over the course of a day. Along with that, most beauty enthusiasts tend to skip this step, as color correcting can be quite complicated. However, Huda believes they have formulated the perfect formula that everybody will fall in love with, as it is super easy to use.

Huda Beauty #FauxFilter Color Corrector will be available on the beauty brand's website starting June 21, 2023. It will also be available in Huda Beauty stores starting Wednesday and will be retailing for $29.

Huda Beauty #FauxFilter Color Corrector is a creamy and sheer color correcting product

Huda Beauty #FauxFilter Color Corrector is a creamy color-correcting product that effortlessly hides skin imperfections for flawless, dewy skin. The #FauxFilter concealer is a cult favorite that several beauty enthusiasts swear by. If you enjoy the concealer, this product might be perfect for you, especially for the days you want sheer coverage for a no-makeup makeup look.

Perfect to be used under other makeup products, the formula doesn't crack or crease even after wearing it for longer periods. The best part about this color corrector is that it doesn't have a flashback, so one can wear it to nighttime events without worrying about camera flashes.

The Huda Beauty #FauxFilter Color Corrector is available in five different shades.

Pink Pomelo has a light pink tint that will work best for individuals with light skin tones.

has a light pink tint that will work best for individuals with light skin tones. Peach has a pinky orange shade that is best for light to medium skin tones.

has a pinky orange shade that is best for light to medium skin tones. Mango is a deeper rendition of Peach for individuals with medium to tan skin tones.

is a deeper rendition of Peach for individuals with medium to tan skin tones. Papaya has a deep orangish tint that will work best for individuals with tan to deep tan skin tones.

has a deep orangish tint that will work best for individuals with tan to deep tan skin tones. Blood Orange has a reddish shade that is best for deep tan and darker skin tones.

The shade range ensures individuals of all skin tones can enjoy the color corrector, without having to worry about the product leaving behind a cast. Since the #FauxFilter concealer was a cult favorite, Huda made the color corrector using the concealer as the base formulation, ensuring fans who enjoyed the concealer can enjoy the color corrector as well.

Huda Beauty #FauxFilter Color Corrector comes infused with vitamin C and niacinamide, which help brighten the skin as one wears it under their makeup. The skin-loving ingredients will help with the appearance of pigmentation and undereye darkness, providing one with a blank canvas to apply their makeup.

The formula might be creamy and sheer, but it is transfer-proof and sweat-resistant, ensuring the color correction lasts all day long. If one doesn't want heavy coverage and simply needs some help with color correction, Huda Beauty #FauxFilter Color Corrector will be the perfect product for them.

The waitlist for Huda Beauty #FauxFilter Color Corrector is already open, which one can sign up for if they don't want to miss out on the product launch. Starting Wednesday, the color corrector will also be available at the beauty brand's store for $29 only.

