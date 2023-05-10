Where to get Lawless Beauty Limited Edition Watermelon Collection? Release date, products and more explored

Lawless Beauty Limited Edition Watermelon Collection has everything one would need for gorgeous, dewy skin this summer. With hotter days right around the corner, several beauty brands have started launching their summer collections.

From matte makeup collections to skincare with super lightweight formulas, summer collections are a great way to switch out one's old skincare and makeup products and make the beauty regime more exciting.

The Lawless Beauty Limited Edition Watermelon Collection will be launching on May 16, 2023. One can find the summer collection on the Lawless Beauty and Sephora website. The collection will be retailing for a range of $22-29, consisting of a lip gloss, lip balm, lip mask and blush.

Lawless Beauty Limited Edition Watermelon Collection products come in a refreshing watermelon-like shade

When we think of watermelon, the first thing that comes to mind is the juiciness of the fruit and Lawless Beauty has based their entire summer collection for 2023 on it. The products are hydrating and leave one with ultra-dewy, plump skin. For the limited edition collection, the beauty brand has introduced a new shade for four of their cult-favorite products.

The Forget The Filler Lip Plumping Line Smoothing Gloss, Forget The Filler Overnight Lip-Plumping Mask, Forget the Filler Lip Plumping Line Smoothing Tinted Balm Stick and Make Me Blush Talc-Free Velvet Blush will come in a new shade called Juicy Watermelon from May 16, 2023.

A quintessential lip product for the summers, the Lawless Beauty Limited Edition Watermelon Collection consists of the Forget the Filler Tinted Balm Stick that retails for $26. The balm is infused with the unique Maxi-Lip formula, which helps condition the lips and gives them a soft and supple look. It also uses the goodness of rosehip oil, shea butter and jojoba seed oil to help with the lip's moisture barrier.

After applying the lip balm, one can go in with the Forget the Filler lip gloss for a beautiful yet subtle daytime makeup look. The ultra-shiny gloss leaves the lips looking healthy and has a visible plumping effect. It fills out the fine lines on the lips, giving them a flawless look. The lip gloss retails for $26 and gives the lips a long-term plumping effect.

After a long day of being out and about, the lips tend to dry out due to sun exposure, which is when one would need the help of a lip mask to rejuvenate the skin. Forget the Filler Lip Mask uses the same ingredients as the other lip products, but has 50% more Maxi-Lip and 1200% more shea butter compared to the lip gloss. The lip mask also consists of hyaluronic acid, ceramides and an antioxidant-rich berry complex, and retails for $22 on the brand's website.

Along with the lip products, the Lawless Beauty Limited Edition Watermelon Collection also consists of a blush. Make Me Blush has a buildable formula that leaves the cheeks with a healthy dose of color. The talc-free formula does not leave the skin too matte, and comes with shea butter and squalane. The blush retails for $29 and has a velvety, silky finish.

Lawless Beauty Limited Edition Watermelon Collection introduces these products in a new hot pink shade which is perfect for summer. One can rock the Juicy Watermelon shade at a beach vacation or pool party. The products have a sheer coverage, so they provide the skin with a light tint that looks natural and skin-like. The entire collection will be available at Sephora and Lawless Beauty starting May 16.

