Where to get ‘Never Have I Ever’ press-on nails? Price, products, and other details explored.

‘Never Have I Ever’ is a newly launched nail brand promoting art and individuality. It is a nail art brand launched with artist-licensed press-on nails from the vivid streets of New York City. The nail brand aims to combine the intricacies of artistry with fashion by creating wearable and affordable masterpieces for every nail art enthusiast.

'Never Have I Ever' has collaborated with artists like HeySu Lee, Jocelyn Tsaih, Omotola, and Keiko Yamazaki, ensuring every nail press-on looks like a token of wearable nail art. Susana Chen, the co-founder of ‘Never Have I Ever’ commented on the brand and its vision:

"Beauty is an evolving canvas, and our nails are the latest frontier. At 'Never Have I Ever', we don't just wear art – we become a part of it. We envision a world where each nail serves not just as adornment but as an expression of individuality."

The vivid, artist-collaborated press-on nail collection is available for sale on the brand's official website and features multiple press-on designs ranging from classy to fun and pastel.

'Never Have I Ever' is an artist-focused press-on nail brand with exceptional designs

'Never Have I Ever' is deeply rooted in the thought process of community building and goes beyond beauty standards. The brand focuses on artist monetization with efficient manufacturing and a nurturing approach toward the global art-loving community. The newly launched press-on nail brand has set the stage for artists to shine and prosper.

One of the collaborating artists, Jocelyn Tsaih, commented on working with the press-on nail brand, stating:

"Collaborating with Never Have I Ever allowed me to imagine my work on a new type of canvas. Although the canvases might be small, I think it makes a big impact that everyone gets to wear these designs as a form of expression and support for artists."

Some of the press-on nail designs by licensed artists in the 'Never Have I Ever' press-on nail collection features:

Dream Solo by Jocelyn Tsaih ($35):

Dream Solo by Jocelyn Tsaih is a unique press-on design with dark pastel shades including 10 press-on nails, nail glue, a double-sided nail file, a cuticle stick, and an alcohol pad. Jocelyn Tsaih is a Taiwan-born, Shanghai-raised artist who is famous as a painter, muralist, and illustrator.

Master Color Block by Omotola ($45):

Master Color Block is a collaboration between Omotola’s brand Bon Femmes and ‘Never Have I Ever’. The colour block press-on nails feature a mix of 10 press-on nails with half-and-half colour blocks and checkered designs, each with bright colour combinations.

Omotola is a curator, maker, and artist based in Chicago as well as the founder of home decor and beauty product brand Bon Femmes. The press-on nail kit consists of a cuticle stick, an alcohol pad, nail glue, a double-sided nail file, and 10 press-on nails.

Go! Picnic by Keiko Yamazaki ($35):

Go! Picnic by Keiko Yamazaki features cute little illustrations showcasing friends who are ready to go on a picnic. These press-on nails are perfect for nail art enthusiasts who wish to portray a picnic vibe even on weekdays. The set is inclusive of ten press-on nails with tools like a cuticle stick, nail glue, and a double-sided nail file.

Keiko is an artist who approaches each subject in a playful manner with emotion, exploration, and passion, portrayed into the visual aesthetics. Her art is often based on her own dreams, memories, and experiences.

Bare Love by HeySu Lee ($35):

For fans of dainty illustrations and floral nail art designs, HeySu Lee’s Bare Love is the perfect set of press-on nails. It features ten press-on nails with unique illustrations with flowers, across the base of shades of black, lilac, and yellow.

HeySu Lee is an illustrator, muralist, and cartoonist from South Korea who collaborates with brands for creative packaging, advertising, and editorial illustrations.

As an artist-collaborative press-on nail brand, 'Never Have I Ever' is making quite the headwaves as its collection features unique illustrations at affordable prices. Launched on 2 November 2023, the brand's press-on nail collection is available on its official website.