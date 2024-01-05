Where to get Olehenriksen Double Rewind 0.3% Pro-Grade Retinol Serum? Price, formulation, and other details explored

Known for pioneering the use of Vitamin C in skincare, Olehenriksen has launched the Double Rewind Pro-Grade 0.3% Retinol Serum to add to its wide range of effective skincare formulations. The retinol serum features a silky, dual-action formula that offers an enriching retinol experience by reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Additionally, the Double Rewind Pro-Grade 0.3% Retinol Serum retexturizes the skin within two weeks of use and restores youthful, glowing skin. Olehenriksen has created the serum for beginners and experienced users of retinol. The formula gently resurfaces the outer layer of the skin to offer benefits like even skin tone, hydration, and diminishing dark spots from the surface.

Priced at $72, the Olehenriksen Double Rewind Pro-Grade 0.3% Retinol Serum is available on the brand’s official portal.

Olehenriksen Double Rewind Pro-Grade 0.3% Retinol Serum boosts hydration by 20% in eight weeks

Olehenriksen’s range of products is an ode to Scandinavian heritage and founder Ole’s commitment to skin wellness. The brand uses clinically proven, high-potency actives with a blend of anti-oxidant-rich ingredients sourced from flowers, plants, and waters of Scandinavia.

The brand’s newly launched Double Rewind Pro-Grade 0.3% Retinol Serum takes retinol to the next level as the anti-ageing active is often linked to redness, dryness, irritation, and flaking. The silky, lightweight, non-sticky retinol formula by Olehenriksen has a dewy and hydrating finish with a lemon sugar scent. Moreover, the retinol serum is vegan, clean, and cruelty-free and consists of less than 1% of synthetic fragrance.

In a 12-week clinical study carried out on 40 people, the newly launched serum showcased impressive results like boosting hydration by 20%, strengthening the skin barrier, making skin 29% smoother, improving elasticity by 44% and much more in just eight weeks of use.

Additionally, the serum also reduces the appearance of blemishes owing to ingredients like:

0.3% Pure Encapsulated Retinol: It is a form of pure Vitamin A encapsulated in vegan Vitamin E and cellulose. It offers defense against free radicals and provides wrinkle-fighting benefits .

It is a form of pure Vitamin A encapsulated in vegan Vitamin E and cellulose. It offers defense against free radicals and provides wrinkle-fighting benefits Provitamin A (beta-carotene): It is a larger Vitamin A derivative that pairs with traditional retinol and delivers optimal results.

It is a larger Vitamin A derivative that pairs with traditional retinol and delivers optimal results. 20% Aloe Juice: Offers skin hydration and refreshes the skin.

Offers skin hydration and refreshes the skin. Scandinavian Rowanberry Extract: For skin moisturization and nourishment

For skin moisturization and nourishment Birch Sap: Soothes and calms the skin.

To promote the newly launched retinol serum, Olehenriksen has launched the #ThisIsMy37 campaign which is a social media contest series featuring multiple influencers who will share their skincare confessions and personal skincare journey. The campaign aims to enable people to reflect on the lessons they learned during their skincare journey in the past.

Commenting on the launch of the retinol serum, VP of Product and Technical Development at Kendo Brands, Riva Barak stated:

"We are proud to expand our Transform Collection with Double Rewind Pro-Grade 0.3% Retinol Serum, our first-ever retinol product.”

She also mentioned how the blend of skin-strengthening and replenishing ingredients of the Double Rewind Pro-Grade 0.3% Retinol Serum encourages a happy and healthy skincare journey that the brand is known for.

The Olehenriksen Double Rewind Pro-Grade 0.3% Retinol Serum is currently available on the brand’s portal and Sephora. The newly launched retinol serum will be available on the Ulta Beauty platform and stores starting January 9, 2024 and in-store purchase can be made starting January 12, 2024.