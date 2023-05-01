Where to get Rude x Chupa Chups Collection? Price, shades, and more explored

Rude Cosmetics recently launched the Rude x Chupa Chups Collection and it comes with some fun makeup shades for funky makeup looks. Whether it be neon eyeliner or purple blush, the collection has it all. It also comes with fake eyelashes to bring drama to the wearer's eye makeup. If one wants to create a colorful full glam makeup look, the Rude x Chupa Chups Collection has got them covered.

The collection is available in a range of $7.25-26.50 on Rude Cosmetics' website. The entire Rude x Chupa Chups Collection has been divided into two bundles, Chupa Chups Display Set A and Chupa Chups Display Set B. While the former retails for $696, the latter retails for $462.

Set A consists of the following:

Sugar Sweet Lashes (four of each variant)

Popcorn Party Ombre Blush (four of each variant)

Long Lasting Hydro Tint (four of each variant)

Candy Combo Face Duo (four of each variant)

Cream Soda Palette (four pieces)

Fruit Basket Palette (four pieces)

Meanwhile, Set B consists of the following:

Splash Lolli-Liner (four of each variant)

Splash Lolli-Liner Pack of 5 (four pieces)

Sugar Stix Neon Liner (four of each variant)

Makeup Travel Bag (four pieces)

Rude x Chupa Chups Collection offers super colorful products for fun makeup looks

The Chupa Chups Makeup Travel Bag is a spacious makeup bag that can store all of one's beauty essentials and more. It uses PVC and faux leather for an easy-to-maintain surface. However, the best part about this product is that it can be washed to remove all the makeup stains. The bag has a fun design and retails for $26.50 on Rude Cosmetics' website.

The Rude x Chupa Chups Collection also comes with the Chupa Chups Splash Lolli-Liner. This product is activated using water and provides a great color payoff. This is a great product for the makeup bag as not only is it a dual-toned liner, but one can even mix the two shades to create a third eyeliner shade.

The liner is available in five different shades and retails for $7.25.

Strawberry comes in red and pastel pink shades, and the two can be mixed to create a rosy pink.

Orange comes in orange and pastel orange shades, and they can be mixed to create a light orange.

Blueberry comes in navy blue and pastel blue shades. These can be mixed to create a sky blue.

Green Apple comes in green and pastel green shades, and the two can be mixed to create a light green.

Sparkling Grape comes in purple and yellow shades, and can be mixed to create an orangish shade.

The Chupa Chups Splash Lolli-Liner Mini Variety Pack is slightly different from the full-sized versions, as they are not dual-toned. The formula is the same, but each powder cake only consists of one shade. It is available in one variant only and retails for $16.50. If one wants multiple colors in one product, the mini pack is the way to go.

The Rude x Chupa Chups Collection also comes with a liquid liner. Chupa Chups Sugar Stix Neon Liner comes in seven gorgeous shades and provides a punch of color to the lids. The neon shades make every eye makeup look stand out and retail for $7.25.

The Rude x Chupa Chups Collection also comes with the Chupa Chups Long Lasting Hydro Tint, which comes in four different shades. The product is a hydrating tint that leaves a soft touch of color on the lips. The long-lasting product stays on all day and retails for $9.

The Chupa Chups Candy Combo Face Duo comes in four color variants. While Strawberry Yogurt and Creamy Strawberry come in a highlighter and blush duo, Choco-Vanilla and Refreshing Cola come in a highlighter and bronzer duo. This face duo is all one needs to look snatched all day long and the product retails for $10 only.

The blusher that comes with the Rude x Chupa Chups Collection has adorable packaging. Chupa Chups Popcorn Party Ombre Blush has four different variants and the packaging is made such that it resembles popcorn. The color range has pinks and purples to best suit all skin tones and retails for $9.50.

Rude x Chupa Chups Eyeshadow Palettes (Image via Rude Cosmetics)

The Rude x Chupa Chups Collection includes two eyeshadow palettes: Chupa Chups Fruit Basket 12 Color Palette and Chupa Chups Cream Soda 12 Color Palette.

Both eyeshadow palettes have a mix of nude shades and come with a mix of matte and shimmer finish. No matter what eye makeup look one goes for, the eyeshadow palettes have the wearer covered. The eyeshadow palette retails for $22 on the brand's website.

The Rude x Chupa Chups Collection also comes with fake lashes, a product that is usually not included in most makeup collections. The Chupa Chups Sugar Sweet Faux Mink Lashes come in four different sizes and shapes and retail for $9 each on the Rude Cosmetics website.

