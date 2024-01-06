Where to get Sally Hansen Salon Effects Nail Accents: Price, products, and other details explored

Popular nail brand Sally Hansen has launched its first-ever wearable nail accessories collection called the Sally Hansen Salon Effects Nail Accents. The salon effects nail accents product allows nail art enthusiasts to experiment with multiple designs without undergoing the commitment of professional manicure appointments.

Along with the nail accents product launch, Sally Hansen expanded its Salon Effects Perfect Manicure collection with six new shades. The nail brand states that it is their first step into decals ever since their inception in 1946.

From creative geometric designs to dainty pearls, the newly launched decals can be applied to dried nail polish, bare nails, and artificial nails. The Sally Hansen Salon Effects Nail Accents retail for $8.99 and are available on Amazon.

Sally Hansen Salon Effects Nail Accents elevate manicures with easy application

Sally Hansen comprises a wide range of nail products from amazing nail paint shades to nail polish removers that are raved about all over social media platforms. With the new decals as an addition to its product range, the brand has won over its fans and nail art enthusiasts.

Commenting on the Salon Effects Nail Accents, GVP for Sally Hansen, Celia Tombalakian stated:

“We know that consumers crave more options for self-expression across their mani’s. Our new nail art decals are trendy, accessible and simple to use, so everyone can play up their favorite nail designs without the hassle or cost of going to the salon. We can’t wait to see what everyone creates with them.”

The Salon Effects Nail Accents ($6.73) comprise six varied options for creative nail decals:

Celestial Eclipse: These feature cool, cosmic designs that pair well with Milky Way manicures or a simple dark-colored base

Bubbly and Pearls: Features pearl accents that look classy on bare nails, shimmer and dark manicures

Wild Side: Who doesn’t love animal print manicures? The nail care brand heard its fanbase and curated the wild side decals featuring cheetah prints

Princess Cut: This is for nail art royalties as it features heart-shaped nail accents and jewel designs that can be alternately used with pastel manicures

Glam Geometric: These are the optimal combination of abstract and minimalist geometric nail accents that can elevate the simplest manicures

Sweet Life: Just like its name, the nail accents are candy-colored with bubble-like rhinestone shapes. They come in a mix-match of colors and can be paired with any subtle, pastel nail polish shade

Moving on to the six new Salon Effects Perfect Manicure shades, the new colors of the ready-to-wear nails are inspired by the “clean girl” aesthetic trending on social media.

From subtle neutrals to glowing chromes, these are the six new additions to the Salon Effects Perfect Manicure:

On Pointe: These are neutral-colored, ready-to-wear nails with a double French tip

These are neutral-colored, ready-to-wear nails with a double French tip Moon-ami: Moon-ami features natural-colored nails with a half-moon, white designs

Moon-ami features natural-colored nails with a half-moon, white designs À La Mode: Natural colored ready-to-wear nails featuring the classic French manicure tip

Natural colored ready-to-wear nails featuring the classic French manicure tip Only Have Ice For You: This is Sally Hansen’s iridescent white shade in the form of press-on nails

This is Sally Hansen’s iridescent white shade in the form of press-on nails Affairy To Remember: A beautiful shimmer lilac shade manicure

A beautiful shimmer lilac shade manicure Out Of This Pearl: This Salon Effects Perfect Manicure set features a shimmery shade of champagne

The nail brand's Salon Effects Nail Accents are non-damaging, easy to use and easy to remove regardless of whether they are applied to bare nails or artificial nails. They are the ideal shortcut to elevating simple manicures.