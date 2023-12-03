Where to get The Body Shop limited-edition Christmas collection? Price and more details explored

The Body Shop limited-edition Christmas collection is the much anticipated annual limited-edition Christmas Body Care Collection. As the holiday season unfolds, the Body Shop, a renowned Britain-based ethical beauty brand, has introduced two enchanting ranges - Cherries & Cheer and Pears & Share.

The Body Shop's limited edition Christmas collection is a comprehensive indulgence for skincare enthusiasts, featuring beloved body butter, famous for its rich and nourishing formulas, alongside enchanting fragrance mists that add a touch of festive allure.

Each product within these enchanting ranges is thoughtfully crafted to capture the spirit of the festivities, offering a sensory experience that goes beyond skincare, making it a perfect gift for oneself or a loved one during this joyous time of the year. The eagerly anticipated Limited Edition Christmas Collection from The Body Shop has arrived, offering a range of festive skincare delights starting at a wallet-friendly $7 and reaching beyond $50, depending on the chosen products or kits.

The new ranges - Cherries & Cheer and Pears & Share are now available for purchase, providing customers the opportunity to indulge in a festive skincare experience. Prices may fluctuate depending on the chosen product, and enthusiasts can find these exclusive collections at The Body Shop stores, authorized retailers, and online platforms, ensuring accessibility for skincare aficionados everywhere.

A sneak peek into The Body Shop's limited-edition Christmas collection

The Body Shop Christmas Collection 2023 guarantees to keep the skin hydrated and nourished. This special edition features two sets: Cherries & Cheer and Pears & Share, both certified vegan. Notably, the products are packaged in recyclable materials, reflecting The Body Shop's dedication to preserving the planet and its inhabitants. Let's dive into what these two ranges offer.

Cherries & Cheer range

The Cherries & Cheer range invites one to immerse in the delightful fragrance of warm and fruity cherries. This limited edition range includes a shower gel, body butter, body oil, hand balm, lip balm, and a body mist. The fragrance profile features top notes of lively cherry, sweet almond milk, and peony, culminating in a delectable blend with base notes of vanilla and musk.

New additions to the collection include the Nourishing Body & Massage Oil and the Body & Space Mist. The Nourishing Body & Massage Oil offers a soothing and aromatic experience, while the Body & Space Mist is a versatile scent spray suitable for personal use or creating a festive ambiance at home.

Here are the products available under the Cherries & Cheer range:

1) Cherries & Cheer Shower Gel ($13)

Cherries & Cheer Shower Gel (Image via The Body Shop)

The Cherries & Cheer Shower Gel is part of the festive Christmas Collection, offering a delightful blend of lively cherry, sweet almond milk, and peony notes for a refreshing and fragrant shower experience. Embrace the holiday spirit with this uplifting shower gel that leaves the skin feeling cleansed and invigorated.

2) Cherries & Cheer essential kit ($33)

Cherries & Cheer Essential Kit (Image via The Body Shop)

This festive treat features vegan-packaged essentials. This set includes a nourishing hand cream, a luxurious body butter, and an uplifting shower gel, all infused with the delightful fragrance of lively cherry, sweet almond milk, and peony notes for a complete and indulgent skincare experience.

3) Cherries & Cheer lip butter ($7)

Cherries & Cheer Lip Butter (Image via The Body Shop)

The Cherries & Cheer Lip Butter is a vegan delight from the Christmas Collection, providing a nourishing blend for the lips with the delightful fragrance of cherry, sweet almond milk, and peony. Packaged in vegan-friendly materials, it aligns with the brand's commitment to ethical and sustainable practices.

4) Cherries & Cheer Ultimate Gift ($55)

Cherries & Cheer Ultimate Gift (Image via The Body Shop)

The Cherries & Cheer Ultimate Kit includes a luxurious ensemble featuring Cherry Shower Gel, Body Butter, Hand Balm, and Fragrance Mist, all infused with the delightful scent of cherry. Additionally, the kit comes with a Large Ramie Lily, offering a complete and indulgent festive skincare experience

Pears & Share range

The Pears & Share collection is a limited edition lineup that provides head-to-toe TLC with a body scrub, iconic body yogurt and body butter, hand cream, lip scrub, and a fragrance mist. Immerse in the comforting and cozy world of juicy pears. The Pears & Share fragrance mist combines pear extract with top notes of sloe berries, peony, and strawberry sorbet, while musk and tonka bean notes create a sensual warmth reminiscent of a crisp winter's walk.

Here are the products available under the Pears & Share range:

1) Pears & Share Essential Kit ($33)

Pears & Share Essential Kit (Image via The Body Shop)

The Pears & Share Essential Kit includes a rejuvenating Pear Shower Gel for a refreshing cleanse, complemented by a nourishing Pear Body Yogurt and an exfoliating Pear Body Scrub. Complete the skincare routine with the moisturizing Pear Hand Cream for a head-to-toe indulgence in the comforting scent of juicy pears.

2) Pears & Share Mini Gift ($15)

Pears & Share Mini Gift (Image via The Body Shop)

The Pears & Share Mini Gift includes a 60ml Pear Shower Gel and a 50ml Pear Body Butter, providing a delightful combination of fruity freshness and nourishing moisture. Additionally, the set features a Small Ramie Lily for a charming and complete pampering experience.

3) Pears & Share shower gel ($13)

Pears & Share Shower Gel (Image via The Body Shop)

The Pears & Share Shower Gel is a delightful addition to the Christmas Collection, featuring a comforting blend of juicy pears, sloe berries, peony, and strawberry sorbet notes. Immerse in the festive comfort of this shower gel, leaving the skin cleansed and surrounded by a warm, inviting fragrance.

4) Pears & Share Body Yogurt ($17)

Pears & Share Body Yogurt (Image via The Body Shop)

The Pears & Share Body Yogurt, a vegan option in the Christmas Collection, provides a luscious and quick-absorbing moisturizing experience. Infused with the comforting essence of juicy pears, it leaves the skin nourished and delicately scented during the festive season.

5) Pears & Share Fragrance Mist ($16)

Pears & Share Fragrance Mist (Image via The Body Shop)

The Pears & Share Fragrance Mist is a limited edition Christmas Collection product, capturing the essence of juicy pears, sloe berries, and strawberry sorbet with musk and tonka bean undertones. Spritz this enchanting mist for a vibrant and comforting fragrance that evokes the invigorating feeling of a crisp winter's walk.

6) Pears & Share Lip Scrub ($10)

Pears & Share Lip Scrub (Image via The Body Shop)

The Pears & Share Lip Scrub is a featured product in the limited edition Christmas Collection. Indulge in a festive lip care experience with this scrub, boasting juicy pear extract and a comforting blend of sloe berries, peony, and strawberry sorbet for a gentle exfoliation that leaves the lips soft and ready for the season.

7) Pears & Share Body Scrub ($24)

Pears & Share Body Scrub (Image via The Body Shop)

The Pears & Share Body Scrub, a highlight of the Christmas Collection, provides a comforting and invigorating skincare experience. Infused with the essence of juicy pears and complemented by sloe berries and strawberry sorbet notes, this scrub leaves the skin exfoliated and refreshed.

8) Pears & Share Hand Cream ($8)

Pears & Share Hand Cream (Image via The Body Shop)

The Pears & Share Hand Cream is a festive addition to the Christmas Collection, featuring a comforting blend of juicy pears. This limited-edition hand cream provides nourishment and hydration, leaving the hands soft and delicately scented during the holiday season.

The Body Shop, as a change-making beauty brand, continues its commitment to making a positive impact on the world. The Cherries & Cheer and Pears & Share collections provide an opportunity for customers to contribute to positive change during the holiday season. Except for the Fragrance Mist and the Body & Space Mist, each product in these limited-edition sets is enriched with ingredients sourced through The Body Shop's Community Fair Trade (CFT) program.

The CFT program supports various initiatives, including the Send our Daughters to School campaign in Kathmandu Valley, Nepal, aiding underprivileged girls' education, providing financial stability to waste collectors in India, and supporting the Tungteiya Women’s Association in northern Ghana, which focuses on education, healthcare, and water sanitation facilities.

The Limited Edition Christmas Collection is a perfect blend of festive fragrances, nourishing skincare, and ethical practices. As one pampers themself with these delightful products, they also contribute to positive social and environmental impacts, making this holiday season truly special.