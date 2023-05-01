Where to get The Crème Shop x Little Twin Stars Collection? Price, products and more explored

Crème has recently launched The Crème Shop x Little Twin Stars Collection and not only are the products super handy, but the packaging is also absolutely adorable.

The Crème Shop x Little Twin Stars Collection consists of seven products that take care of all your skincare needs. The products are selling out quickly, so one should grab them while they still have them in stock. The collection comes in a range of $9-20 and is available on The Crème Shop, Hot Topic, and Ulta Beauty website.

The Crème Shop x Little Twin Stars Collection has got all your skincare needs covered

The Crème Shop x Little Twin Stars Collection is not just a skincare collection, as it comes with a few accessories as well. The Little Twin Stars Easy Shape Nail File comes in a set of five and retails for $9.

The Little Twin Stars Dream Star 3D Teddy Headyband is a must-have for every skincare enthusiast. While doing your skincare routine, keeping all your hair tucked away is handy. This ultra-soft headband ensures there is no hair tugging or pulling as one does their skincare or makeup.

The limited edition headband retails for $12 and is currently sold out on the brand's website. However, one can keep a lookout for the product and grab it when it is back in stock.

Little Twin Stars Moisturizing Macaron Lip Balm Duo (Image via The Crème Shop)

The Crème Shop x Little Twin Stars Collection also comes with a lip balm duo. The Little Twin Stars Moisturizing Macaron Lip Balm Duo is infused with the goodness of shea butter and vitamin E. The formula is soft and glides effortlessly on the lips. The lip balm comes in pink and blue variants and the duo retails for $18.

The collection also consists of handy hydrocolloid patches to take care of any pesky zits. Little Twin Stars Angel Baby Skin Hydrocolloid Blemish Patches shrink stubborn acne overnight to help you achieve blemish-free skin.

Infused with tea tree and salicylic acid, the formula is very effective in getting rid of pimples, acne, and even blemishes. The patches retail for $10 and can even be worn over makeup, like face stickers, because of their adorable designs.

The Crème Shop x Little Twin Stars Collection also consists of face masks to keep your skin plump and hydrated. The Little Twin Stars Milky Star Printed Essence Sheet Mask comes in a set of three and retails for $10. The masks give the skin a natural radiance and have anti-inflammatory properties to soothe any skin irritation.

Little Twin Stars Moisturizing Hand Crème Duo (Imag via The Crème Shop)

The Crème Shop x Little Twin Stars Collection also consists of a hand cream duo. The Little Twin Stars Moisturizing Hand Crème Duo has a super lightweight formula that has the goodness of shea butter and vitamin E.

It helps keep the hands deeply moisturized and hydrates the skin to ensure it stays soft and smooth throughout the day. The pink variant has a scent of cotton candy and the blue variant comes with a minty note to it, and together they retail for $20.

The Crème Shop x Little Twin Stars Collection comes with a super hydrating foot mask to smoothen out the skin and prevent cracked heels. Little Twin Stars Cloud Walk Moisturizing Foot Mask comes in a set of three and uses salicylic acid and shea butter to keep the feet silky smooth. It helps deodorize the feet and fights odor-causing bacteria. The set of three retails for $12 on the brand's website.

Poll : 0 votes