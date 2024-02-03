Where to get viral Vacation Classic Whip SPF 30 sunscreen? Price and more explored

With a whopping 1.2 million views and multiple TikTok videos, the Vacation Classic Whip SPF 30 sunscreen has become a trending sun protection lying in the carts of many people. While beauty influencers are raving about the product, back in August 2023, Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram stories to spotlight the product.

She wrote:

“Actually obsessed w this whip sunscreen it’s insane.”

The viral Vacation Classic Whip Sunscreen SPF 30 is dubbed by the brand as "Dessert for Your Skin" and its creative branding adds to its appeal as a scrumptious-looking product that offers sun protection. The Vacation Classic Whip SPF 30 sunscreen is a mousse-like formulation and is made using eco-friendly propellants.

The trending Vacation Classic Whip Sunscreen SPF 30 retails for $22 on the Vacation portal and retail platforms such as Ulta Beauty, Nordstrom, and Amazon.

Vacation Classic Whip Sunscreen features a revolutionary "Air Whip" formula

Vacation is a sun protection product brand that formulates sunscreens ideal for a long day by the pool. The brand’s viral whipped sunscreen is inspired by everyone’s favorite post-dinner indulgence and is accompanied by a tilt valve that produces the perfect-looking star-shaped foam mountains on one’s skin.

Apart from a formulation that looks as delicious as consumable whipped cream, the sunscreen offers:

SPF 30 protection against harmful UV rays

Is water resistant for up to eighty minutes

With a lighter-than-air feel, the Vacation Classic Whipped Sunscreen SPF 30 is free of PEG, Paraben, Oxybenzone, and Octinoxate

It is a vegan and cruelty-free formula

Moreover, the sun protection formula is dermatologist and allergy-tested which means it is safe for sensitive skin

The highlighted ingredients in the Vacation Classic Whipped Sunscreen SPF 30 comprise:

Coconut Oil: Coconut oil protects the skin from sunburn by forming a protective layer and healing the skin. It blocks the damaging effects of UV rays from the sun.

Coconut oil protects the skin from sunburn by forming a protective layer and healing the skin. It blocks the damaging effects of UV rays from the sun. Aloe Vera: Aloe Vera is rich in Vitamin C, E, and beta-carotene which protects the skin from sun exposure and dryness.

Aloe Vera is rich in Vitamin C, E, and beta-carotene which protects the skin from sun exposure and dryness. Banana Extract: Banana Extract is rich in antioxidants and its presence in the sunscreen protects the skin from oxidative stressors and free radical damage.

Banana Extract is rich in antioxidants and its presence in the sunscreen protects the skin from oxidative stressors and free radical damage. Shea Oil: Shea butter offers sun protection in combination with ingredients that have SPF levels of 15 or higher. Additionally, it offers soothing, anti-aging, and moisturizing benefits as well.

Shea butter offers sun protection in combination with ingredients that have SPF levels of 15 or higher. Additionally, it offers soothing, anti-aging, and moisturizing benefits as well. Vitamin E: Vitamin E elevates the effectiveness of sunscreens and offers additional protection against UV rays.

The Vacation website boasts multiple product reviews of the viral sunscreen with one of the reviews stating:

"So fluffy 😶‍🌫️. I love the way this smells and goes on! Such a fun texture and lasts way longer than it looks like it would."

For the application, Vacation recommends using sunscreen with a ping-pong-sized dollop per limp for ideal absorption and application. The brand states that one’s full body requires a tennis ball-sized amount or more.

Read More: Shiseido Sunscreen Review: Where to buy, price, and more details of the viral Korean skincare product

The viral Vacation Whip Classic SPF 30 is formulated using clean, classic ingredients to offer leisure and protection. Apart from its unique texture, the sunscreen delivers optimal sun protection delivering the best of a feel-good skincare product with effectiveness.

Forbes has described the whipped sunscreen as:

"It’ll make you feel like you’re on a getaway in the golden age of travel in the best way."

Retailing at $22, this sunscreen mousse is a must-try for beauty enthusiasts seeking new sunscreen formulations.