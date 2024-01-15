Which are the best products from The Ordinary skincare brand? Explore products for every skin type

Incorporate the best products from The Ordinary to address specific skin types and concerns. With no-nonsense formulas baked in precise concentrations and offered at an affordable price, it has earned a loyal following from many skincare enthusiasts since its launch in 2016.

Their minimalistic approach to skincare is right there on the packaging, listing exactly what is in each formulation as well as the purpose of each ingredient.

In addition, all of The Ordinary skincare products are vegan, cruelty-free, and formulated without sulfates, parabens, mineral oil, animal oils, methylchloroisothiazolinone, methylisothiazolinone, coal tar dyes, oxybenzone, formaldehyde, and mercury.

Which are the best products from The Ordinary skincare brand?

The Ordinary has a huge selection of skincare products, and it’s sometimes a struggle to find the right one according to a person’s needs. To help, Sportskeeda has narrowed down the list to several of the best products from The Ordinary for specific skin concerns.

1) Multi-Peptide + Copper Peptides 1% Serum for aged skin

Signs of aging are often normal, but they can also be caused by environmental factors, such as when the skin is exposed to oxidative stress. Specially formulated to treat premature signs of aging, the serum is for skincare enthusiasts desiring the best products from The Ordinary to help achieve more youthful-looking skin.

Enriched with five peptide technologies, it acts as an all-in-one skincare solution to target multiple signs of aging, from boosting the skin’s elasticity and firmness to reducing the appearance of fine and dynamic lines. It retails for $32 on the official website.

2) Caffeine Solution 5% + EGCG for uneven skin

Dark under eyes can ruin a supposedly flawless complexion. Caffeine Solution 5% is ideal for skincare enthusiasts searching for the best products from The Ordinary to reduce dark spots and dark circles around the eyes.

A potent concentration of caffeine combined with EGCG (epigallocatechin gallantly glucoside) in a water-based serum lends its brightening and depuffing effects to tired eyes. It is available on the official website for $9.20.

3) Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 for dry skin

A blend of high, medium, and low-molecular-weight hyaluronic acid ensures that hydration seeps into multiple layers of the skin, boosting short- and long-term hydration for dry skin.

Meanwhile, the addition of B5 in the water-based formula enhances hydration from the outer layers of the skin, supporting the skin’s moisture barrier for smoother and more supple skin. It is available on the official website for $10.70.

4) Aloe 2% + NAG 2% Solution for irritated skin

Aloe 2% + NAG 2% Solution is one of the best products from The Ordinary. It can help to properly hydrate irritated and sensitive skin and make the symptoms go down. Formulated with a blend of Aloe and N-acetyl glucosamine (NAG), the lightweight serum is specially crafted for irritated and blemish-prone skin.

Infused with ingredients that help reduce skin redness from irritation while maintaining the skin barrier, it’s suitable for use even on the most problematic skin.

Besides its redness-reducing capabilities, it also helps fade post-acne marks and improve skin texture, resulting in a calmer, smoother skin surface. It is available on the official website for $17.40.

5) Salicylic Acid 2% Masque for oily skin

Salicylic Acid 2% Masque is formulated for oily and acne-prone skin for those searching for the best products from The Ordinary to decongest pores for more radiant skin. Salicylic acid, a gentle chemical exfoliant, can remove excess oil and dead skin cells as a key ingredient, promoting cleaner, softer, and smoother skin.

In addition, the charcoal and clay in the formula further help absorb skin impurities for deep cleansing effects. It retails for $16.60 on the official website.

Skincare enthusiasts dealing with various skin concerns, from dullness to irritated, aged, uneven, dry, or oily skin, can consider the best products from The Ordinary skincare brand.

Besides the official website, these skincare items are available at decent prices on online retailers like Amazon, Sephora, and Ulta Beauty.