Which brands does Caitlin Clark endorse?

American basketball player Caitlin Clark is one of the most popular female sportspersons who became Iowa's all-time leading scorer. In addition, there are speculations about Caitlin signing a $28 million deal with Nike, according to The Athletic.

Caitlin Clark is the NCAA's biggest scorer ever and was also the first overall pick in the WNBA's 2024 Draft. In addition to being a renowned sports persona, Caitlin Clark is also the ambassador of multiple brands which allows her to garner a wide fanbase and connect with her fans better.

Caitlin is one of the names on the long list of athletes who have been roped in as brand ambassadors, which makes for an advantageous deal for the athletes and the brands.

More details on the brands endorsed by Caitlin Clark

With a follower count of 2.1 million on Instagram, Caitlin Clark has garnered a global fanbase which is beneficial for brands who sign deals with the basketball star. Some of the brands endorsed by Caitlin Clark include:

1) Gatorade:

Caitlin for Gatorade (Image via Instagram/ @madeforthew)

Caitlin became Gatorade's second college basketball ambassador as a part of the deal signed with the sports-themed beverage brand in December 2023. Gatorade announced the basketball player as its brand ambassador with an online ad titled, “You Can Too’ featuring Caitlin’s record-setting performances on the court, encouraging women to break records themselves.

2) State Farm:

In 2023, Caitlin became the first college athlete to secure an ambassador deal with State Farm as a part of her NIL roster. Since the signing, the basketball player has appeared in multiple State Farm commercials including ones alongside NBA fame Reggie Miller and Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler.

3) Nike:

Caitlin as Nike's ambassador (Image via Instagram/ @nikewomen)

In 2022, Caitlin was signed by Nike as its brand ambassador and according to the recent Wall Street Journal report and The Athletic, the basketball player's new contract with Nike might span eight years with a worth of $28 million.

Additionally, The Athletic has reported that Caitlin's deal with Nike might include a signature Nike shoe.

4) Gainbridge:

Group 1001 company Gainbridge announced a multi-year partnership with Caitlin Clark in 2024 and announced a new product called Parity Flex, a guaranteed annuity product created for women. The company is a digital platform that offers direct access to annuity products, helping people grow their savings.

In a press release by Group 1001, commenting on the brand ambassadorship, Caitlin mentioned:

“I am honored to be part of the company’s deepening commitment to advancing opportunities for women, on and off the court, like this visionary new product for women.’’

5) H&R Block:

(Image via Instagram/ @frontofficesports)

H&R Block is an American tax preparation company which allows people to check their tax return status and other details while offering tax identity theft protection services throughout the year.

The company signed sponsorship deals with Caitlin Clark and the University of South Carolina’s junior guard Zia Cooke following the brand’s college program aimed at investing in female athletes.

According to Forbes, Jeff Jones, president and chief executive of H&R Block, mentioned that the company decided to pursue the initiative as college athletes will need help figuring out the tax implications of the NIL deals they sign.

Apart from the abovementioned brands, Caitlin has appeared in campaigns for other brands like Bose, Goldman Sachs, Buick Automotive, Hy-Vee, and more.

According to reports by sports data site On3 published on Forbes, Caitlin's NIL (Name, Image, Likeliness) earnings are estimated at $3.1 million, putting her ahead of multiple women's basketball players.