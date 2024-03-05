Who is the CEO Of Rare Beauty? Products, costs, and more details explored

Singer and actress Selena Gomez serves as the face of Rare Beauty, with CEO Scott Friedman retaining the brand’s strategic leadership. Mr. Friedman boasts a wealth of experience in the beauty industry, having led well-known brands such as Bellamy Hair, Nyx Cosmetics, and SoulR products. His expertise ensures Rare Beauty’s market competitiveness and commitment to delivering high-quality products.

In 2019, Rare Beauty launched only a few products, such as lipsticks, blushes, and lip and cheek tints. Recently, the brand has forayed into body care by launching products such as an Aromatherapy Pen, Hand Moisturiser, Body Lotion, and Mist, which are available on its official website.

Selena Gomez's brand also recently launched in India, specifically at Sephora, where fans flooded stores to try on viral products like the highly pigmented blush, lipsticks, lip and cheek tints.

All about Scott Friedman, the CEO of Rare Beauty

Scott Freidman (Left) (Image Via Getty Images)

Scott Friedman joined Rare Beauty in January 2019, one month before the brand's launch. Before joining Selena Gomez’s brand, Scott Fredman also served as president of Allegro Mfg. As per his LinkedIn profile, he is an alumnus of the UCLA Anderson School of Management, where he received his MBA degree in 1977.

In a 2017 interview with Beauty Independent, a digital publication, Friedman said he does not believe a CEO is about taking charge from a brand's founder. Instead, he likes to fill in the gaps that hinder a company's growth.

“I don’t view it as a CEO taking over. I view it as partnering with the founders and owners to help the brand do what it has done best. The brand almost becomes even more synonymous with its story and ideals. My goal is always to focus on what’s important to the brand.”

Rare Beauty’s most viral products

The celebrity brand’s product range has been carefully designed to cater to a wide range of skin tones, textures, and preferences. Here’s a look at some of their hero items:

1. Soft Pinch Liquid Blush (Price: $23)

This weightless, buildable blush glides effortlessly into the skin, creating a natural flow of color that flatters all complexions. Available in shades from pale pink to berry mauve, it offers an effortless shade range for everyone.

2. Always An Optimist Illuminating Primer (Price: $30)

This primer is more than just a pre-makeup step. Packed with skincare benefits like vitamin E and hyaluronic acid, it smooths and hydrates skin texture, creating a glowing canvas for flawless makeup application.

3. Perfect Strokes Universal Volumizing Mascara (Price: $20)

This new mascara has a unique brush that lifts, defines, and volumes without clumps or smudges. It is also waterproof, so you don’t have to worry about mascara running off. It suits all eye shapes and face types, delivering stunning results without irritating the eyes.

4. Positive Light Liquid Luminizer (Price: $25)

This weightless liquid highlighter comes in various shades to suit different skin tones. Its buildable system allows subtle lighting or more intense strobing effects, adding a sparkle to your natural beauty.

5. Lip Souffle Matte Cream Lipstick (Price: $20)

This battered lipstick offers the best of both worlds: rich, full color and a comfortable, lightweight feel. It provides long-term wear without drying out the lips, creating a luxurious and comfortable experience.

Where one can buy Rare Beauty products?

Selena Gomez's makeup line's products are available online on Rare Beauty's official website and at popular retailers like Sephora, Ulta Beauty, and Macy's.

Championing mental health awareness

The brand also recognizes the connection between self-esteem, beauty, and psychological well-being. To this end, it partnered with the Rare Impact Fund and pledged 1% of all sales to support mental health services and foundations. This groundbreaking program underscores its commitment to making positive life changes and allowing individuals to prioritize their mental health.

In her note on the website, Selena Gomez said:

"I think Rare Beauty can be more than a beauty brand—it can make an impact. I want us all to stop comparing ourselves to each other and just start embracing our own uniqueness."

Since its launch, Rare Beauty has gained a loyal following among its customers due to the attractive quality of its products. The brand's products are cruelty-free, vegan, and skin-tested and contain amazing skincare ingredients. Shop the entire collection at Rare Beauty’s official website.