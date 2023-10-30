Who is Claudia Sulewski? Everything about the YouTuber as she launches her body care brand

Known for her stint as Teen Vogue’s YouTube host, Claudia Sulewski has launched her own bodycare brand CKYLAR- a sustainable, genderless bodycare company.

The YouTuber had teased this project to her 2.5 million subscribers and 2 million Instagram followers for some time, leaving them in anticipation of what industry Claudia will be entering.

Claudia Sulewski has been making lifestyle videos on YouTube since the age of thirteen. She has collaborated with Nordstrom for a clothing line, created her signature Wildflower phone case, and appeared in a film titled I Love My Dad.

CYKLAR’s first product is The Body Cream retailing for $58. It is packaged in a clear jar, and embossed with minimal design. Sulewski shared that from the beginning her mission with CYKLAR was to consider every material and ingredient, and that she didn’t want to overlook any component.

Claudia Sulewski's CKYLAR is an innovative and sustainable body care brand

Claudia Sulewski is an actress, host, YouTuber, and model based out of Los Angeles and her social media platforms showcase her unique sense of beauty and fashion.

She is a regular fixture in the social scene of Los Angeles and is seen attending exclusive parties for luxury fashion brands like Prada. As a famous influencer, Claudia has also worked with the likes of Calvin Klein and YSL Beauty.

As for her personal life, she has been dating American singer-songwriter and Finneas O'Connell, Billie Eilish’s brother, for the past five years.

Claudia set out to make a product formulation that was hydrating, thick and would leave the skin feeling satin-like. This process took the Youtuber three years to complete since she wanted to keep the body cream cruelty-free, vegan, paraben-free, sulfate-free, and silicone-free.

Claudia focused on three key ingredients:

Niacinamide: It is a potent form of Vitamin B3 known for promoting a healthy skin barrier, restoring moisture, and softening texture.

Banana Flower Extract: This upcycled skin superfood is packed with nutrients and antioxidants that balance, soothe, and hydrate.

Prickly Pear: It is a desert gem that helps skin exfoliate, revealing a radiant and smooth complexion.

Commenting on launching her body care brand, the 27-year-old Youtuber turned entrepreneur told ELLE in an exclusive interview:

“I’ve never built my own brand or put my name on something as, here is 100 percent me. This is my first time doing that. And I’m happy I waited as long as I did, because I knew whatever I ended up making, I wanted it to have a purpose and a reason to exist. I really wanted to create something that had impact and meaning to it.”

The scent of the body cream consists of cedar, velvet woods, moss, and florals inspired by the woods that she was surrounded with in her childhood home where she’d go biking with her brothers.

Moreover, Claudia made it a point to run the scent past the male individuals in her life with the aim of creating a genderless product. She stated:

“I wanted to make sure it received the co-sign of all my straight, cis friends and my boyfriend.Getting to pick the brains of my closest friends and family was a really fun part of this process.”

Launched on 20 October 2023, Claudia plans to create a full body care collection with refills and expand CYKLAR into a self-care company.

The Body Cream is available on the brand’s official website and it is a new chapter of Claudia Selewski’s life that offers inclusivity, experience, and sustainability.