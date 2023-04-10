Who was Edward Kidd Jordan? Tributes pour in as Jazz Saxophonist dies aged 87

Jazz saxophonist, musician, and teacher Edward Kidd Jordan passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, April 7 at his home in New Orleans. He was 87 years old at the time of his death. Jordan is survived by his wife, Edvidge, and their seven children - Edward Jr., Paul, Marlon, Rachel, Kent, Stephanie, and Christie. Four of his children became professional musicians.

Edward Kidd Jordan collaborated with several music legends in his lifetime like Ray Charles, Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, and more.

He was also a music professor at the Southern University of New Orleans, later becoming chairman of the university's Jazz Studies Program.

His family's publicist Vincent Sylvian said:

"Mr. Jordan's legacy has been solidified by his insistence that his students' music contain one critical element — originality. He practices what he preaches."

Edward Kidd Jordan received several awards in his music career including the Jazz Pioneer Award

Edward Kidd Jordan was an American jazz musician born on February 8, 1935, in Crowley, Louisiana. He was also known for his work as a teacher, and he taught at Southern University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and at the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts.

Jordan began his career in the 1950s and played with various jazz greats, including clarinetist George Lewis and pianist Ellis Marsalis. He was known for his unique style, which combined elements of traditional New Orleans jazz with avant-garde techniques.

Jordan released several albums throughout his career, including New Orleans Festival Suite and No Question About It, which received critical acclaim. He was also known for his work as a composer, and his songs have been performed by jazz musicians around the world.

Edward Kidd Jordan received several awards and recognitions throughout his career. In 1986, he was awarded a National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Fellowship, and in 2008, he received the Jazz Heritage Award from the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation. In 2012, he was inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame and Jazz Pioneer Awards.

Some of Jordan's most famous works include the songs Fidgety Feet, Eh La Bas, and Is It Love. These songs have become jazz standards and are often performed by jazz musicians around the world.

Jordan was an important fixture of the New Orleans jazz scene and often performed at local clubs and festivals, including the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, where he was a regular performer for many years.

In addition to his own recordings, Jordan also appeared on numerous albums as a sideman, including recordings with clarinetist Alvin Batiste, saxophonist Archie Shepp, and drummer Alvin Fielder.

Jordan's music was known for its emotional depth and improvisational spirit, and his performances were often described as being deeply soulful and heartfelt. His contributions to jazz and the New Orleans music scene have had a lasting impact and continue to be celebrated by jazz musicians and fans around the world.

Tributes poured in for legendary musician Edward Kidd Jordan from fans around the world

News of legendary jazz musician Edward Kidd Jordan's passing has shaken the entire music industry and fans from around the world mourned his loss. Many musicians and fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to the jazz icon and his legacy.

Wendell Pierce @WendellPierce One of New Orleans Great Master Musicians Died today. Edward”Kidd” Jordan. He epitomized freedom of expression and impacted generations of jazz musicians of the 20th & 21st centuries. RIP. One of New Orleans Great Master Musicians Died today. Edward”Kidd” Jordan. He epitomized freedom of expression and impacted generations of jazz musicians of the 20th & 21st centuries. RIP. https://t.co/jFWYfN0EDi

Louis Fouché @LouisFouche ⚜️ My heart is heavy but grateful. Rest in paradise, Edward “Kidd” Jordan (May 5, 1935 - April 7, 2023). Kidd was my first saxophone teacher and my first music teacher who started to lay the foundation of what I would need to pursue music professionally.⚜️ twitter.com/i/web/status/1… My heart is heavy but grateful. Rest in paradise, Edward “Kidd” Jordan (May 5, 1935 - April 7, 2023). Kidd was my first saxophone teacher and my first music teacher who started to lay the foundation of what I would need to pursue music professionally. ❤️🎷⚜️ twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/YwBpBx8sK3

LBJ📺📻 @lbjnola The great Sir Edward "Kidd" Jordan is now an ancestor.

What influence as both a performer and on generations of musicians he taught in New Orleans. Well done Mr. Jordan @wgnotv The great Sir Edward "Kidd" Jordan is now an ancestor. What influence as both a performer and on generations of musicians he taught in New Orleans. Well done Mr. Jordan @wgnotv https://t.co/QGRpqRzkgb

Freddie Blue Goodrich @FreddieBlueNOLA Rest in Power New Orleans Jazz saxophone master and music educator Edward “Kidd”Jordan 🕊️ He taught so many the ins and emboldened them to go out.

The Gloryland Jazz Band got them a great. Rest in Power New Orleans Jazz saxophone master and music educator Edward “Kidd”Jordan 🕊️ He taught so many the ins and emboldened them to go out. The Gloryland Jazz Band got them a great. https://t.co/XEIMlyK4gE

JumpTheSnark @PersonCorp #jazz #nola Deep sadness at the passing of one of New Orleans’s brightest tones — tenor player Edward “Kidd” Jordan. This cover from his 1983 recording “No Compromise!” one of the recordings of this legend (b. 1935) before the late 90s. Thankfully his late career well doc’d. #RIP Deep sadness at the passing of one of New Orleans’s brightest tones — tenor player Edward “Kidd” Jordan. This cover from his 1983 recording “No Compromise!” one of the recordings of this legend (b. 1935) before the late 90s. Thankfully his late career well doc’d. #RIP #jazz #nola https://t.co/AxZVdyGluh

Edward Kidd Jordan's family is yet to announce details regarding his cause of death and further funeral arrangements. They expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of support and condolences during this difficult time.

