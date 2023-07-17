Who founded KimChi Chic Beauty? Everything to know about brand as it signs a deal with JC Penney

KimChi, a famous Drag Queen star who is known to be the finalist on season 8 of RuPaul's Drag Race in 2016, is the CEO and founder of her makeup brand, KimChi Chic Beauty. She has been planning to create her beauty line since 2012 with an aim to make it accessible for everyone, irrespective of their background or financial situation. In 2019, she took the step along with Toni Ko-NYX Cosmetics, which has has many Instagram sensations and 1.9 million followers.

On July 12, 2023, KimChi Chic Beauty signed an agreement with JC Penny, who is known for operating a chain of department stores that offer a range of private and national brands in America. As such, JCPenney decided to launch various beauty products from KimChi Chic Beauty in its 609 stores in the United States.

KimChis's vision is to deliver cosmetics allowing artists to display their skills. In an interview with Business Wire, the founder of KimChi Chic Beauty stated:

" I grew up shopping at JCPenney, and expanding our brand further into different shops here in the US is thrilling. Great makeup should be easily accessible to everyone. So everyone, don't hesitate! Spice up your life with our amazing array of cosmetics."

In 2022, KimChi Chic Beauty signed a deal with CVS where her products were successfully sold for over 130 CVS Beauty IRL stores across the USA. The brand's best-selling products include Puff Puff Pass Setting Powder, Spinning Hearts Love eyeshadow palettes, and Marshmallow Butter Lippies, with products priced from $19, $25, and $12, respectively.

As a result, the brand gained a broader fanbase due to the founder's commitment to donating 2% to Trevor Project, which supports LGBTQ mental health and suicide prevention with each purchase.

KimChi Chic Beauty has been pioneering the online multi-category beauty experience in recent years

The Korean-American drag queen, KimChi (real name Sang-Young Shin) founded the company on October 12, 2019, with a team of enthusiastic members. She entertained a vision of offering cruelty-free and all-inclusive beauty brand to individuals from various walks of life and make it afford at a reasonable price.

Since she started doing drag early on, she realized how expensive makeup can be, which became a motivational factor for KimChi to create her version of the makeup series.

KimChi Chic Beauty has been up and running for up to four years now. The brand name was officially taken from her Instagram handle and mixed with her drag racing name. Kimchi is a national dish of Korea, so keeping her cultural diversity still present, she named the company KimChi Chic Beauty.

The brand's products are sold frequently in the state, and she now plans to grow in the U.S. and international retailers by 2023. Some of the label's famous and best-selling beauty products are:

Rainbow Sharts Eyeshadow Palette - This product comes in 18 different colors that can be used anywhere on the face, and the size is relatively more prominent than the rest of the KimChi Chic Beauty palettes.

Puff Puff Pass Loose Powder - This loose powder is the brand's selling product popular makeup item for drag queens, which comes in seven shades. The translucent one is the most popular and is sold the most, which is the reason why the description says customers will be looking "snatched" all day wearing it.

Drama Queen Highlighter Palette - This product has a high-pigmented highlighter to emphasize the eyes, cheeks, and even the collarbone for any makeup look, depending on the mood of experiments as each of them are unique and beautiful.

Initially getting the attention of social media after being the finalist of RuPaul's Drag Race season 8, KimChi managed to fulfill the dreams of her makeup line. Now, she is ready to launch her products in 609 department stores of JCPenney following her deal with them on July 12.

KimChi Chic Beauty has a diverse fanbase that has supported her throughout the way. The label is an image for helping transgender communities by providing them with funds and selling their makeup at an affordable price.