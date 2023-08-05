Who is Meredith Duxbury? All about the beauty influencer as she signs with CAA

Creative Artists Agency (CAA) has signed Meredith Duxbury, a globally popular beauty content creator known as the "complexion queen of TikTok." With a global reach of over twenty million followers across social media platforms and 18.5 million followers on TikTok, her videos mainly consist of get-ready-with-me videos featuring her fashion and makeup looks.

The Creative Artists Agency (CAA) delivers an extensive experience to communities and clients, spanning the domain of interactive, live, and filmed entertainment, sponsorship, investment banking, digital media, and more.

Celebrities like Tom Hanks, Lady Gaga, George Clooney, and Bradd Pitt are represented by CAA.

Meredith has multiple brand partnerships, including Maybelline, Charlotte Tilbury, L’Oreal, MAC, and Mugler Fragrance. She also became the face of Morphe’s ‘Making You Blush’ campaign in 2022 and recently starred in an e.l.f Cosmetics’ lipstick launch with billboards across U.K and U.S.

All about TikTok's 'Complexion Queen' Meredith Duxbury

Born in England in 1999, Meredith is a regular fixture in front-row seats at Milan, Paris, and New York fashion weeks; Meredith Duxbury has developed relationships with brands like Area, Balmain, Max Mara, and Marc Jacobs.

She began her career in December 2020 when she created the viral #TheFoundationChallenge featuring Nicki Minaj’s number ‘I’m Legit.’ This video garnered millions of views and followers and also caused the Nicki Minaj song to trend on Spotify again. Currently, she has 1.7 million followers on Instagram.

Famous for her foundation technique wherein she uses massive quantities of foundation on her face and blends it with her fingers, Meredith stated in an interview:

“I started doing my makeup this way in college because my foundation was $55, and I was like, ‘This is so expensive! How can I make it last?’”

She went on to explain how beauty tools like sponge applicators made her frustrated, she said:

“I have freckles, so when I do my makeup, I like to do a full-coverage glam, and it just wasn’t working with the sponge.”

Meredith also uses her reach and popularity to address mental health. She started the ‘Big Sister Talk’ where she picks a topic, whether anxiety or depression and asks people to submit questions. Then she addresses these topics in her makeup videos.

Having faced her share of social media backlash, Meredith Duxbury says she understands negativity comes with popularity. She states:

“I am just so grateful for everyone who is kind and nice and enjoys my content. The negative stuff is everywhere and you just have to learn to stay away from it. I’m always open to constructive feedback and other tips and tricks, but I try and not get consumed by hate or nasty comments.”

Getting signed by CAA is one of the many achievements of Meredith Duxbury in 2023. The makeup content creator recently collaborated with Morphe to create a limited edition collection comprising eyeshadow palettes, lip liner, glaze duo, foaming face primer, eye, face, lip gloss, and brow sculpting wax and brush duo.

Fans love Meredith Duxbury for being consistent on social media platforms and inspiring people to be authentic despite criticism. Staying true to her makeup techniques, she features her viral foundation hack in all her videos.