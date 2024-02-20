Why did Beyoncé debut brand Cécred? Everything about the singer’s personal journey as she discusses her hair struggles

Beyoncé has launched her new hair care line, Cécred, marking another milestone in her entrepreneurial journey. Besides building an iconic name in the music space, the singer has launched multiple ventures over the years, including IVY PARK, BeyGood, and House of Deréon. However, her latest business undertaking draws inspiration from her family history and personal self-care rituals.

The hair care line was unveiled nearly a year after Beyoncé first teased it on Instagram in May 2023. Cécred, a combination of the singer's name, features an eight-piece collection of hair care products, introducing fans to a new dimension of Beyoncé's brand.

Beyoncé shares reasons and inspiration behind her brand Cécred

As Beyoncé debuted her hair care line, Cécred, the singer opened up about the reasons for her latest venture. In an interview with Essence published on Sunday, the singer shared her journey in hair care, with her mother’s work as a hairstylist being a huge factor. About her vivid memories of her mother working in a small salon at the back of their house, she mentioned:

“These moments are etched into every corner of my childhood memories.”

Beyoncé called being in her mother’s salon, from watching her mother work to helping sweep the floors to helping her mother with the design process for her first hair salon, her foundation.

The singer also revealed her struggles with psoriasis, which inspired her hair care brand. According to the Break My Soul singer, one’s relationship with their hair is a “deeply personal journey.” She mentioned in the Essence interview:

“From spending my childhood in my mother’s salon to my father applying oil on my scalp to treat my psoriasis, these moments have been sacred to me.”

Psoriasis is an autoimmune condition that causes the body to overproduce new skin cells. It often results in itchy, scaly patches of skin on the elbows, knees, scalp, and other parts of the body.

Talking about her brand of hair care products, Beyoncé claims that Cécred is a “legacy project” for her, something that takes root in her ancestry. The singer added:

"It’s so far beyond business. Hair is our lineage—it’s our family history. Having access to proven ingredients, and creating our own technology that is patent-pending, we now have a line that works universally.”

The Texas Hold ‘Em singer also talked about how seeing firsthand the ways one nurtures and celebrates their hair can impact their soul, going on to mention seeing her mother “heal and be of service to so many women,” a legacy she dreamed of carrying on.

Moreover, the singer shared a glimpse of her nightly hair routine, which has also inspired the vision of her latest hair care line. She shares memories of her hair rituals as a child to help maintain a healthy scalp and silky soft hair, which is “all about moisture.”

Hence, Cécred’s hair care products are mainly centered on nourishing the hair and scalp, blending what the singer calls “sacred rituals of the past” and cutting-edge science.

Everything to know about Beyoncé’s brand Cécred

The brand’s foundational portfolio includes two shampoo formulas: a hyaluronic-infused hydrating shampoo ($30) and a clarifying shampoo and scalp scrub ($38). There is also a moisturizing deep conditioner ($38), moisture-sealing lotion ($38), nourishing hair oil ($44), strengthening hair mask ($42), and fermented rice and rose hair treatment ($52).

As per the singer, Cécred hair products are formulated with “quality and intention” and are designed to cater to women of all backgrounds and hair textures.