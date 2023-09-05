Why did Vampyre Cosmetics terminate their partnership with Alice Cooper? Everything to know about drama

Vampyre Cosmetics, a well-known funky goth beauty brand, recently partnered with Alice Cooper, on August 14, 2023. The brand soon chose to terminate the entire collaboration because of an interview in which Alice made statements against the LGBTQIA+ community. The contract was officially canceled on August 25, 2023, after the interview published by Stereogum.

According to the company's official website, the brand Vampyre Cosmetics is owned by women, people with disabilities, and LGBT+ people. Their products are said to be 100% vegan, cruelty-free, talc-free, and highly pigmented as well as extremely long-lasting. Movie and screenplay makeup artists typically utilize these cosmetics for casting in horror films, gothic looks, and vampire plays

Alice Cooper faced backlash in response to his views on affirming care for minors, which includes operations and hormone therapies. He referred to all these things as "fad." The brand has completely taken him off track and announced officially on their Instagram handle that all refunds shall be distributed for the given pre-orders.

Vampyre Cosmetics terminated the contract with Alice Cooper over interview remarks on the LGBTQIA+ Community

Alice Cooper is one of the most famous American rockstar singers, who has been known for his outstanding work for over five decades. Makeup usage during his time was considered offensive, but he was well-known for his iconic black eyewear.

Vampyre Cosmetics announced the partnership with Alice Cooper by naming the collection "The Alice Cooper Collection", which included guitar and amp-shaped makeup palettes, microphone-styled lipsticks, and a mini version of Alice Cooper's Whiplash mascara.

Earlier during the launch of this collection, Vampyre Cosmetics praised Cooper for being "One of the first male artists to show the makeup that isn't gender-specific at times when it was controversial."

But as soon the interview was released, they realized collaborating with Alice Cooper wasn't a good idea, and the contract needed to be terminated as quickly as possible. As they completely ended their partnership, the brand has also stated that everyone who paid for pre-orders will receive refunds.

In the conversation with Stereogum's Rachel Brodsky, Alice Cooper said:

"Yeah. I understand that there are cases of transgender, but I'm afraid that it's also a fad, and I'm afraid there's a lot of people claiming to be this just because they want to be that."

In his statement with Stereogum, Alice Cooper also added that letting children choose their identities at a young age is perplexing. He said nobody is a male born a female nor a female born a male. Vampyre Cosmetics did not appreciate his view on the LGBTQIA+ community and decided to let him go.

In his conversation with Rachel, Alice Cooper also added that:

"I find it wrong when you've got a 6-year-old kid who has no idea. He just wants to play, and you're confusing him, telling him, 'Yeah, you're a boy, but you could be a girl if you want to be"

With this move, Vampyre Cosmetics clearly conveys that it prioritizes values and inclusiveness and respects the rights and viewpoints of the LGBTQIA+ community.