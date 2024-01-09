Changing one’s hairstyle is one of the easiest ways to get a whole new look, and if bangs suit your face, there can be no better style to alter how you look. However, many people are skeptical about this haircut because they require to be styled every day and are pretty high maintenance.

Celebrities like Rihanna, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, and Zendaya have all sported bangs at some point, but this haircut is not flattering on everyone. Furthermore, there are different kinds of bangs that one can opt for, and picking the right kind can help accentuate one's facial features.

Will bangs suit your face? Guidelines and tips to keep in mind

Bangs to suit your face (image via Freepik)

Round faces should avoid bangs that cut sharply across the forehead. Thick and choppy bangs that lie on the forehead or sweep across the side creating hard angles are recommended.

Oval-shaped faces can pull off most cuts. Bangs that hit between the eyebrows and the eyelashes and are longer on the edges can be sported by them, either in front or swept to the side.

Heart-shaped faces do well with side-swept bangs as well as straight across bangs, as long as they are textured. Even curtain bangs that hit at the jawline are good for heart shaped faces.

Diamond-shaped faces should go for side-swept styles. They too, should avoid bangs that are cut straight across the forehead.

Square faces require bangs that soften the angles of the face and one should go for frontal bangs with a middle parting or shorter side-swept bangs. People with such faces should avoid evenly cut bangs that sit in a line across the forehead.

Simulate bangs with your hair

Sporting bangs (image via Freepik)

Though not entirely accurate, there is an effective way to see how bangs will look on your face. To do this, one must put their hair up in a ponytail and lift the ends of your hair to their forehead. One can change the length and their parting to try out different looks.

Try out curtain bangs or make a side parting and sweep your hair across your face for a side bang look.

Try a wig

Another option is to go to a beauty store and try on wigs with different styles of bangs and see which bangs suit your face. This gives a more accurate idea than using your own hair and you can get a sense of the different styles of bangs.

Use a website

There are many websites available that enable one to try virtual hairstyles. Just upload a picture of yourself and try on the various styles of bangs till you find the one that suits you the best.

Ask your friends

Friends are likely to give you honest advice and suggestions regarding which bangs suit your face. If you have a friend who is a hair stylist, that’s a bonus as they can advise you and tell you all the pros and cons involved.

Keep your hair in mind

Side bangs (image vis Freepik)

It’s important to keep your kind of hair in mind to see if bangs suit your face because your hair may be too straight or too curly to get the look you want.

Wispy or side bangs work best for thin hair. Bangs reduce the hair volume you have and if your hair is limp and greasy, it will fall in the same way on your forehead.

If you have curly hair, go to a stylist who specializes in working with curly hair. They will know to cut your hair dry, so you know exactly where your hair will fall.

If you have a cowlick, invest in a good hair dryer and hair products as you will have to blow dry your hair immediately after washing it.

Managing your bangs

Side sweeping bangs (image via Freepik)

Decide on the look you want and if bangs suit your face, as bangs can make you look both younger or older, depending on the face you have. Think about the way you look presently and how bangs will change your look.

Think about how much time you want to spend on your hair, even if bangs suit your face. This hairstyle requires time and effort to mantain so it is worth considering whether this fits into your schedule.

Bangs grow out quickly so consider if you are willing to go for regular haircuts, especially if you have a choppy cut and straight hair.

If you don’t like your bangs, you can find alternative styles them. There are always ways to hide your bangs by pinning them back or to the side or even using the extra hair to create a poof.

If bangs suit your face, there is no better hairstyle than that to make you stand out. You always need to consider the shape of your face and the kind of hair you have to know which style of bangs suit your face. By following some basic guidelines for bangs you are not likely to go wrong.