ZEROBASEONE's look for the latest Cosmopolitan pictorial wins the internet: "He's So Fine"

The April 2024 issue of Cosmopolitan magazine is causing quite a stir online, courtesy to its cover star, Han Yujin from the boy band ZEROBASEONE (ZB1). Han Yujin is well-known for his outstanding fashion sense. In this cover, he shows off two different styles that accentuate his own sense of style.

The cover follows Han Yujin's fashion evolution, providing readers with insights into his creative expression that inspired his particular style.

Fans couldn't contain their excitement and expressed their admiration with comments like, "HES So FINE"

Fan reactions to ZEROBASEONE's look for the latest Cosmopolitan pictorial (Image via Instagram/@zb1official)

ZEROBASEONE's look for the latest Cosmopolitan Pictorial wins the Internet

Han Yujin, born March 20, 2007, rose to prominence as a contestant on the survival show "BOYS PLANET." International boy band ZB1, also known as ZEROBASEONE, was established on April 21, 2023, as a part of Mnet's reality SERIES, Boys Planet.

The sleek and edgy attitude of Cosmopolitan's first April 2024 cover features Han Yujin. He gives his ensemble a refined touch by teaming a black leather jacket with an off-white cream t-shirt.

Han Yujin's features are accentuated by subtle makeup, which highlights his vibrant and young demeanor.

Fans swooned over Han Yujin's look for the Cosmopolitan cover, especially loving his outfit. Here are some of the reactions:

Han Yujin appears on the second cover, sporting a more laid-back yet stylish ensemble. To create a chic and cozy layered look, he layers a black plain t-shirt over a white net t-shirt. Han Yujin looks put together in a jacket and jeans that are both casual and stylish.

His ensemble is made more elegant by the gold chain, which enhances his appearance as a whole. His sleek yet understated hairstyle goes well with his ensemble. Even without much makeup, Han Yujin's natural beauty radiates and captivates onlookers with his carefree charm.

In Cosmopolitan latest photoshoot, Han Yujin of ZB1 displays his sense of style by deftly fusing an edgy and casual look.

His ability to make a statement, whether in denim or a leather jacket, captivates his fans.