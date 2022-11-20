Create
2nd T20I
IND 191/6 (20 ov)
NZ 126/10 (18.5 ov)
IND won by 65 runs.
2nd Quarter Final
India vs New Zealand live score
2nd Quarter Final
FM 116/6 (10 ov)
DCS 100/8 (10 ov)
LIVE
FM won by 16 runs.
Future Mattress vs DCC Starlets live score
Future Mattress vs DCC Starlets live score
Match 36
GED 228/5 (20 ov)
RJT *110/9 (19.4 ov)
LIVE
RJT need 119 runs in 2 remaining balls
Gems Education CC vs Rajkot Thunder live score
Gems Education CC vs Rajkot Thunder live score
Match 11
OMN 169/7 (20 ov)
CAN *124/6 (14.3 ov)
LIVE
CAN need 46 runs in 33 remaining balls
Oman vs Canada live score
Oman vs Canada live score
Tour Match
WI 424/9d & 114/4 (28 ov)
ACT/NSW 426/4d (97 ov)
Match drawn
Tour Match
West Indies vs ACT/NSW XI live score
Final
HAR-V *95/5 (14 ov)
UP-V
LIVE
UP-V won the toss and elected to field
Haryana Veterans vs Uttar Pradesh Veterans live score
Haryana Veterans vs Uttar Pradesh Veterans live score
Match 12
SYS 152/5 (20 ov)
LST 153/3 (18.2 ov)
LST won by 7 wickets
Seychelles vs Lesotho live score
Seychelles vs Lesotho live score
2nd ODI
AUS 280/8 (50 ov)
ENG 208/10 (38.5 ov)
AUS won by 72 runs.
2nd ODI
Australia vs England live score
"He was looking forward to this" - Parthiv Patel on Yuzvendra Chahal's impressive performance in 2nd IND vs NZ T20I
Renin Wilben Albert 44 min ago
Top 10 Suryakumar Yadav memes after his astonishing century against New Zealand in 2nd T20I
Balakrishna 5 hr ago
"I will be stupid to even try and think of a special shot" - Ravi Shastri lauds Suryakumar Yadav's century
Kartik Iyer 2 hr ago
"Had an appendectomy today but feeling better"- Shaheen Afridi on the process of recovery
Arya Sekhar Chakraborty 16 min ago
“What he is doing is really special” - Dinesh Karthik reflects on Suryakumar Yadav’s spectacular ton in 2nd IND vs NZ T20I
Renin Wilben Albert 3 hr ago
"Hardik was brilliant with his captaincy and bowling changes" - Parthiv Patel impressed with Pandya's leadership in 2nd IND vs NZ T20I
Renin Wilben Albert 1 hr ago