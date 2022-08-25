Create
2nd Test
SA 151/10 (53.2 ov)
ENG *163/5 (39.1 ov)
LIVE
Day 2 Session 1, ENG lead by 12 runs.
South Africa vs England live score
3rd Quarter Final
KCC *38/5 (3.5 ov)
ARS
LIVE
ARS won the toss and elected to field
Koln CC vs Aachen Rising Stars live score
2nd Match, Group A
IND
PAK
Starts 28 Aug, 07:30 PM
India vs Pakistan preview
2nd T20I
KEN *68/2 (10.5 ov)
NEP
LIVE
NEP won the toss and elected to field
Kenya vs Nepal live score
3rd ODI
NL-W *93/5 (26.4 ov)
IRE-W
LIVE
NL-W won the toss and elected to bat
Netherlands Women vs Ireland Women live score
Match 2
HTW *53/1 (10 ov)
BBW
LIVE
Rain Delay : BBW won the toss and elected to field
Hubli Tigers Women vs Bengaluru Blasters Women live score
2nd Quarter Final
BYB 127/3 (10 ov)
BYS 130/3 (9.2 ov)
BYS won by 7 wickets
Bayer Uerdingen Boosters vs Bayer Spartans live score
25th Match
TRN 138/6 (20 ov)
BRV 142/4 (19 ov)
BRV won by 6 wickets
Trent Rockets (Men) vs Southern Brave (Men) live score
Asia Cup 2022: "They have wasted his years" - Saqlain Mushtaq baffled with Team India not using Ravichandran Ashwin in white-ball cricket
Anuj Nitin Prabhu 48 min ago
IND vs PAK 2022: “Aapke liye dua kar rahe hain, aapki form wapas aajaye” - Shaheen Afridi told Virat Kohli during their interaction 
Renin Wilben Albert 58 min ago
Asia Cup: Saqlain Mushtaq Picks His Players To Watch in INDvPAK, Ashwin’s Comeback & Lots More
Sports Daily 3 hr ago
"What are we waiting for?" - Saba Karim on whether Umran Malik should be part of Indian pacers' succession plan
Kartik Iyer 2 hr ago
[Watch] Team India's funny behind-the-scene moments during Asia Cup 2022 photoshoot
Anuj Nitin Prabhu 2 hr ago
Asia Cup 2022: [WATCH] “Preparation on big day tomorrow” - Rashid Khan hits mind-boggling sixes, attempts helicopter shots in the nets
James Kuanal 2 hr ago