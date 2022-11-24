×
Create
Manage your profile
Editing
Story Queue
Video Queue
Editing Stats
Writer Home
SEO
Redirection Admin
Wiki Edits
Taxonomy Home
Edit Site Menu
Mapping Dashboard
Tag Pages
Footer Dashboard
Community
Social Feed Queue
Feed Center
Notification Center
Affiliate Home
Manage Pages
Bottom Tagline Dash
Timeless Stories
Logout
🔍 Search
No Results Found
Get the free App now
Advertise On SK
Manage notifications
🔥 Popular
🏃🏻♀️ Sports (30+)
Cricket
Cricket Home
Schedule
IND vs NZ
WBBL 2022
AUS vs ENG
ECS T10 - Barcelona
IND vs BAN
Vijay Hazare Trophy
Quaid-e-Azam
Dubai T10
Sheffield Shield
Australia One Day Cup
Pondicherry T20
Super50 Cup 2022
ICCA Arabian T20 League
Football
Football Home
FIFA WC
Newsletters
Schedule
EPL
Nations League
La Liga
Ligue 1
Champions League
MLS
Bundesliga
Serie A
Germany vs Japan Live Score
WWE
WWE Home
Newsletters
Rumor Roundup
RAW
SmackDown
Results
Roster
Champions
WWE Crown Jewel 2022
PPV Schedule
AEW
Esports
Esports Home
Minecraft
God of War Ragnarok
Overwatch 2
Roblox
Genshin Impact
Fortnite
Modern warfare 2
GTA
PUBG
Valorant
Pop Culture
Anime
Streamers
BGMI
Gaming Tech
Wiki Guides
Tennis
Tennis Home
Tennis calendar
2022 ATP Finals
2022 WTA Finals
Tennis Results Today
ATP Rankings
WTA Rankings
Roger Federer
Rafael Nadal
Novak Djokovic
Serena Williams
MMA
MMA Home
UFC News
ONE Championship
UFC Fight Night
Schedule
Rankings
Results
UFC Fights Tonight
ONE Championship Results
ONE Championship Schedule
ONE Championship Rankings
Kabaddi
Kabaddi Home
PKL 2022
PKL Schedule
PKL Points Table
Kabaddi Rules
Wiki
Wiki Home
Minecraft Wiki
Naruto Wiki
TikTok Wiki
Youtube Wiki
GTA Wiki
Terraria Wiki
One Piece Wiki
More
Sports
Basketball
Indian Football
NFL
Minecraft
Formula 1
Nascar
Pop Culture
College Football
Hockey
Golf
Athletics
Badminton
Gymnastics
Wrestling
Swimming
Tennis
Shooting
Boxing
Archery
Winter Sports
Roblox
Free Picks
Skateboarding
Kho Kho
Lifestyle
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Editorial Standards
Journalism Awards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Here are some matches that might interest you
Challenger
AS-W
BH-W
Starts 24 Nov, 01:40 PM
Points Table
Schedule
Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women live score
Match 61
RAS
*57/3 (4.2 ov)
FTH
LIVE
FTH won the toss and elected to field
Points Table
Schedule
Raval Sporting CC vs Fateh CC live score
Tour Match
PM-XI
322/10 (91.5 ov)
WI
*151/4 (56 ov)
LIVE
Day 2 WI trail by 171 runs
Schedule
Prime Minister's XI vs West Indies live score
Match 3
THI-W
227/10 (48.4 ov)
NL-W
*75/4 (23.3 ov)
LIVE
NL-W need 153 runs in 26.3 remaining overs
Schedule
Thailand Women vs Netherlands Women live score
15th Match
VIC
121/10 (52.4 ov)
TAS
*102/4 (40 ov)
LIVE
Stumps : TAS trail by 19 runs.
Points Table
Schedule
Victoria vs Tasmania live score
Eliminator
BH-W
179/7 (20 ov)
HH-W
135/9 (20 ov)
BH-W won by 44 runs.
Points Table
Schedule
Brisbane Heat Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women live score
14th Match
WAU
233/10 & 127/10 (55 ov)
NSW
93/10 & 134/10 (40.3 ov)
West Aust won by 133 runs
Points Table
Schedule
Western Australia vs New South Wales live score
Match 5
IN-D-W
92/10 (19.4 ov)
IN-A-W
*42/2 (10 ov)
LIVE
IN-A-W need 51 runs in 10.0 remaining overs
Points Table
Schedule
India D Women vs India A Women live score
Could we interest you in reading an article...
NZ vs IND: Will Sanju Samson be included in the XI? 1st ODI Preview & Fantasy XI | Shikhar Dhawan
Sports Daily
2 hr ago
"I will rest Arshdeep Singh; I want to see Umran Malik and Deepak Chahar in New Zealand" - Parthiv Patel
Gokul Nair
2 hr ago
"Sanju Samson is a great proven player at No. 6" - Dinesh Karthik
Gokul Nair
2 hr ago
3 reasons why India’s spin bowling department is better than New Zealand’s
Vikram Bhattacharya
1 hr ago
"Home❤️" - Hardik Pandya reunites with son Agastya after being rested from ODIs against NZ
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
49 min ago
"I personally think that's the best I have ever seen live in T20 cricket" - Daryl Mitchell on Suryakumar Yadav's century in 3rd match
Gokul Nair
56 min ago