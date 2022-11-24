Create
Challenger
AS-W
BH-W
Starts 24 Nov, 01:40 PM
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women live score
Match 61
RAS *57/3 (4.2 ov)
FTH
LIVE
FTH won the toss and elected to field
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Raval Sporting CC vs Fateh CC live score
Tour Match
PM-XI 322/10 (91.5 ov)
WI *151/4 (56 ov)
LIVE
Day 2 WI trail by 171 runs
Schedule ic-right
Prime Minister's XI vs West Indies live score
Match 3
THI-W 227/10 (48.4 ov)
NL-W *75/4 (23.3 ov)
LIVE
NL-W need 153 runs in 26.3 remaining overs
Schedule ic-right
Thailand Women vs Netherlands Women live score
15th Match
VIC 121/10 (52.4 ov)
TAS *102/4 (40 ov)
LIVE
Stumps : TAS trail by 19 runs.
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Victoria vs Tasmania live score
Eliminator
BH-W 179/7 (20 ov)
HH-W 135/9 (20 ov)
BH-W won by 44 runs.
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Brisbane Heat Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women live score
14th Match
WAU 233/10 & 127/10 (55 ov)
NSW 93/10 & 134/10 (40.3 ov)
West Aust won by 133 runs
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Western Australia vs New South Wales live score
Match 5
IN-D-W 92/10 (19.4 ov)
IN-A-W *42/2 (10 ov)
LIVE
IN-A-W need 51 runs in 10.0 remaining overs
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
India D Women vs India A Women live score
NZ vs IND: Will Sanju Samson be included in the XI? 1st ODI Preview & Fantasy XI | Shikhar Dhawan
Sports Daily 2 hr ago
"I will rest Arshdeep Singh; I want to see Umran Malik and Deepak Chahar in New Zealand" - Parthiv Patel 
Gokul Nair 2 hr ago
"Sanju Samson is a great proven player at No. 6" - Dinesh Karthik 
Gokul Nair 2 hr ago
3 reasons why India’s spin bowling department is better than New Zealand’s
Vikram Bhattacharya 1 hr ago
"Home❤️" - Hardik Pandya reunites with son Agastya after being rested from ODIs against NZ
Anuj Nitin Prabhu 49 min ago
"I personally think that's the best I have ever seen live in T20 cricket" - Daryl Mitchell on Suryakumar Yadav's century in 3rd match
Gokul Nair 56 min ago