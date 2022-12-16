Be the first one to comment on this story
Bat & Wk
Bat
All
Bowl
Ajman
Dubai
1.Aryan Lakra
DUB
. ALL
76
Runs
3 Matches
2.Safeer Tariq
DUB
. WK
70
Runs
3.Ansh Tandon
AJM
. BAT
69
Runs
2 Matches
4.Wajid Khan
AJM
. ALL
63
Runs
5.Rahul Chopra
AJM
. WK
55
Runs
1.Wajid Khan
196.88
2.Shahid Nawaz
187.50
3.Ronak Panoly
160.00
4.Rahul Chopra
137.50
5.Ansh Tandon
121.05
1.Mubeen Ali
DUB
. BOWL
5
Wkts
2.Abdul Malik
4
Wkts
3.Shahid Nawaz
4.Nasir Aziz
AJM
. BOWL
3
Wkts
5.Ahmed Shafiq
1.Ahmed Shafiq
5.00
6.33
6.92
4.Mubeen Ali
7.17
5.Saqib Manshad
7.50
1 Match
W
L
23/1 (2.3)
Not out
c RS Panoly b Shahid Nawaz
(2.3 Ov, RR: 9.2)
