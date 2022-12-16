Create
Info
Fantasy
Live
Scorecard
Trending
Dubai won the toss & elected to field
Total Score

23/1 (2.3)

Batter
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Wajid Khan
11
8
1
0
137

Not out

Sagar Kalyan
0
1
0
0
0

c RS Panoly b Shahid Nawaz

Dawood Ejaz  *
11
6
2
0
183

Not out

Extras
1
(b 0, lb 0, nb 0, w 1)
TOTAL

(2.3 Ov, RR: 9.2)

23/1
3
0
Did not bat
Saqib Manshad , Sultan Ahmad , Ankur Sangwan , Rahul Chopra , Mohammed Ajmal , Muhammad Uzair-Khan , Nasir Aziz , Ansh Tandon
Bowlers
Name
OV
M
R
W
ECO
EXT
Abdul Malik
1.3
0
12
0
8
1
Shahid Nawaz
1
0
11
1
11
0
Fall of Wickets
Batter
Score
Over
Sagar Kalyan

c RS Panoly b Shahid Nawaz

1-7
1.1
Playing XI
Ajman
23/1 (2.3)
Current Run Rate: 9.2
DUB won the toss and elected to field
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Dawood Ejaz *
11
6
2
0
183
Wajid Khan
11
8
1
0
137
P'SHIP
16 (8)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Abdul Malik *
1.3
0
12
0
8
 
COMMENTARY NOT AVAILABLE

The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.