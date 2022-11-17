Create
Assam
9/0 (2)
Current Run Rate: 4.5
SIKM won toss & fielded
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Subham Mandal *
7
9
1
0
77
Kunal Saikia
1
3
0
0
33
P'SHIP
0 (0)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Plazor Tamang *
1
0
8
0
8
 
While the ball-by-ball commentary for the game will not be available, you can follow the live scores right here on Sportskeeda.
Meghalaya will take on Vidarbha in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 starting at 8:30 AM IST!