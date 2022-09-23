Create
Current Run Rate: 0
Match delayed due to rain
 
8:30 PM IST: Unfortunately, the news is that the match is not happening tonight. But, the better news is that it has been rescheduled to Saturday, 24 September, at 3:30 PM i.e., tomorrow. 
This is the latest news that we have from the premises, the toss at 8:30 PM IST and the game to begin at 9:00 PM IST. 
Hello everyone! Welcome to Sportskeeda! This is the live coverage of Match 15 in the Road Safety World Series T20, 2022, from the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun. Australia Legends will taken on South Africa Legends. Bringing all the action from this game, will be the commentary pair of Bidipto and Mohul.

Australia Legends have played only 2 matches so far, with one win and one loss. They are presently, sixth in the standings. In their first match, which they lost by 38 runs, Brett Lee was the only bowler to take a wicket. With the bat, Nathan Reardon scored an unbeaten 46. In their second game, which they won by 3 wickets off the last ball, seven of the eight bowlers used picked up a wicket each, including Brett Lee, Skipper Shane Watson bowled 4 overs and gave away 30 runs, returning with best figures for his team. With the bat, Brad Haddin top scored with an unbeaten half-century. On the whole, Shane Watson at the top of the order is in good batting nick. 

South Africa Legends meanwhile have played 4 matches and 1 got washed out. They are currently fifth in the table with this game being the last. With the bat, their openers have done well so far. Both Morne van Wyk and Andrew Puttick have scored the most runs for their team so far, 116 and 82, respectively. Johan Botha is the second highest wicket taker in the series with 5 scalps and Thandi Tshabalala, who has played one match, is their second highest wicket taker with 3. Andrew Puttick and Johan Botha have also taken 2 catches so far. Whereas skipper Jonty Rhodes and Botha again, have inflicted 1 run out each. 

This is an important match from the semi-final qualification point of view for both teams, most definitely for South Africa Legends. Who will come out on top? Stay with us to find out! 