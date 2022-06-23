Create
4-day Warm-up
IND 246/8d & *184/5 (45.2 ov)
LEI 244/10 (57 ov)
LIVE
Day 3 IND lead by 186 runs.
Schedule
India vs Leicestershire live score
2nd T20I
SL-W 125/7 (20 ov)
IND-W 127/5 (19.1 ov)
IND-W won by 5 wickets
Schedule
Sri Lanka Women vs India Women live score
Quarter Final 1
MLG *23/1 (3 ov)
FM
LIVE
MLG won the toss and elected to bat
Points Table Schedule
Medsol Labs-Ghi CC vs Future Mattress live score
3rd Match
CSG 135/8 (20 ov)
SMP *97/4 (12 ov)
LIVE
SMP need 39 runs in 48 remaining balls
Points Table Schedule
Chepauk Super Gillies vs Siechem Madurai Panthers live score
Final
MUM 374/10 & *113/2 (22 ov)
MP 536/10 (177.2 ov)
LIVE
Stumps : Day 4 MUM trail by 49 runs.
Points Table Schedule
Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh live score
1st T20I
IRE
IND
Starts 26 Jun, 09:00 PM
Schedule
Ireland vs India preview
Match 2
SER 194/8 (20 ov)
BUL *38/1 (6 ov)
LIVE
BUL need 157 runs in 14.0 remaining overs
Points Table Schedule
Serbia vs Bulgaria live score
3rd Test
NZ 329/10 & *14/0 (6 ov)
ENG 360/10 (67 ov)
LIVE
Day 3 Session 2, NZ trail by 17 runs.
Schedule
New Zealand vs England live score
[Watch] "Has he come here for you?" - Virat Kohli gets angry at fan for bothering Kamlesh Nagarkoti during warm-up match at Leicester
Aditya Suketu Desai 2 hr ago
[WATCH] Jonny Bairstow consoles Jamie Overton after he falls three short of a debut Test hundred
Renin Wilben Albert 1 hr ago
[In Pictures] Hardik Pandya and VVS Laxman address Team India ahead of 1st T20I against Ireland 
Renin Wilben Albert 2 hr ago
“Some moments make you dream” - Sachin, Sehwag hail Kapil’s Devils as India celebrate 39 years of 1983 World Cup triumph
Renin Wilben Albert 6 hr ago
"I've got my notes on the Australian batsmen from the Ashes" - Sri Lanka head coach Chris Silverwood on plans against the visitors
Gokul Nair 3 hr ago
“Would have been nice had you given credit” - Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya engage in fun banter on social media
Renin Wilben Albert 4 hr ago