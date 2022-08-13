×
No Results Found
3rd Match
TRN-W
119/5 (20 ov)
MAN-W
*17/1 (2.2 ov)
LIVE
MAN-W need 103 runs in 8 remaining balls
Points Table
Schedule
Trent Rockets (Women) vs Manchester Originals (Women) live score
Bronze Final
BER
*7/0 (1.2 ov)
ICB
LIVE
BER won the toss and elected to bat
Points Table
Schedule
Berlin CC vs ICA Berlin live score
2nd T20I
NZ
215/5 (20 ov)
WI
125/9 (20 ov)
NZ won by 90 runs.
Schedule
New Zealand vs West Indies live score
13th Match
SS
133/6 (20 ov)
HUBLI
*8/2 (2 ov)
LIVE
HUBLI need 126 runs in 18.0 remaining overs
Points Table
Schedule
Shivamogga Strikers vs Hubli Tigers live score
Match 5
SLGY
166/7 (20 ov)
SLGR
*20/0 (4 ov)
LIVE
SLGR need 147 runs in 16.0 remaining overs
Points Table
Schedule
SLC Greys vs SLC Greens live score
Practice Test
SA
433/10 & 183/10 (64.4 ov)
ENG-A
672/10 (117 ov)
ENG-A won by an inning and 56 runs.
Schedule
South Africa vs England Lions live score
10th Match
LON
147/6 (20 ov)
BRV
138/7 (20 ov)
LON won by 9 runs.
Points Table
Schedule
London Spirit (Men) vs Southern Brave (Men) live score
2nd unofficial Test
BAN-A
300/9d (126.4 ov)
WI-A
*43/2 (18 ov)
LIVE
Stumps : Day 3 WI-A trail by 257 runs.
Schedule
Bangladesh A vs West Indies A live score
BCCI ने लगाई Dhoni पर पाबंदी...क्या दूसरे देश की घरेलू लीग में हिस्सा लेने की नहीं मिलेगी रजामंदी?
Sports Daily
2 hr ago
"He definitely has the intelligence and credentials" - Parthiv Patel on Jasprit Bumrah's captaincy
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
2 hr ago
“Sorry Yuzi, we didn’t miss you” - Suryakumar Yadav hilariously trolls leg-spinner while sharing picture with Dhanashree Verma
Renin Wilben Albert
4 hr ago
"Captaining a team is difficult when the main players are rested" - Parthiv Patel on Shikhar Dhawan's leadership
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
52 min ago
"I am blessed to be a Bhartiya"- MS Dhoni changes his Instagram DP ahead of 75th Independence Day
James Kuanal
5 hr ago
"Nobody really thought that Trent Boult is going to finish up this quickly" - Scott Styris on pacer opting out of New Zealand contract
Kartik Iyer
4 hr ago