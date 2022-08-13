Create
3rd Match
TRN-W 119/5 (20 ov)
MAN-W *17/1 (2.2 ov)
LIVE
MAN-W need 103 runs in 8 remaining balls
Points Table Schedule
Trent Rockets (Women) vs Manchester Originals (Women) live score
Bronze Final
BER *7/0 (1.2 ov)
ICB
LIVE
BER won the toss and elected to bat
Points Table Schedule
Berlin CC vs ICA Berlin live score
2nd T20I
NZ 215/5 (20 ov)
WI 125/9 (20 ov)
NZ won by 90 runs.
Schedule
New Zealand vs West Indies live score
13th Match
SS 133/6 (20 ov)
HUBLI *8/2 (2 ov)
LIVE
HUBLI need 126 runs in 18.0 remaining overs
Points Table Schedule
Shivamogga Strikers vs Hubli Tigers live score
Match 5
SLGY 166/7 (20 ov)
SLGR *20/0 (4 ov)
LIVE
SLGR need 147 runs in 16.0 remaining overs
Points Table Schedule
SLC Greys vs SLC Greens live score
Practice Test
SA 433/10 & 183/10 (64.4 ov)
ENG-A 672/10 (117 ov)
ENG-A won by an inning and 56 runs.
Schedule
South Africa vs England Lions live score
10th Match
LON 147/6 (20 ov)
BRV 138/7 (20 ov)
LON won by 9 runs.
Points Table Schedule
London Spirit (Men) vs Southern Brave (Men) live score
2nd unofficial Test
BAN-A 300/9d (126.4 ov)
WI-A *43/2 (18 ov)
LIVE
Stumps : Day 3 WI-A trail by 257 runs.
Schedule
Bangladesh A vs West Indies A live score
