Final
RCD *61/3 (7 ov)
BCA
LIVE
RCD won the toss and elected to bat
RC Dresden vs Berlin Cricket Academy live score
11th Match
MAN 189/3 (20 ov)
TRN *13/0 (0.4 ov)
LIVE
TRN need 177 runs in 97 remaining balls
Manchester Originals (Men) vs Trent Rockets (Men) live score
2nd T20I
NZ 215/5 (20 ov)
WI 125/9 (20 ov)
NZ won by 90 runs.
New Zealand vs West Indies live score
14th Match
MYSW *166/6 (19.2 ov)
BB
LIVE
BB won the toss and elected to field
Mysuru Warriors vs Bengaluru Blasters live score
4th Match
BHM-W 161/5 (20 ov)
WEL-W *25/0 (3.2 ov)
LIVE
WEL-W need 137 runs in 84 remaining balls
Birmingham Phoenix (Women) vs Welsh Fire (Women) live score
10th Match
LON 147/6 (20 ov)
BRV 138/7 (20 ov)
LON won by 9 runs.
London Spirit (Men) vs Southern Brave (Men) live score
2nd unofficial Test
BAN-A 300/9d (126.4 ov)
WI-A *80/2 (42.2 ov)
LIVE
Day 4 WI-A trail by 220 runs.
Bangladesh A vs West Indies A live score
Match 6
SLRE *86/3 (11.3 ov)
SLBL
LIVE
SLRE won the toss and elected to bat
SLC Reds vs SLC Blues live score
