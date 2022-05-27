×
Match 26
AVE 121/5 (10 ov)
TIT *10/1 (1.2 ov)
LIVE
Titans need 112 runs in 52 remaining balls
Schedule ic-right
Avengers vs Titans live score
1st Quarter Final
BT *0/0 ( ov)
STT
LIVE
Stockholm Tigers won the toss and elected to bowl
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Botkyrka vs Stockholm Tigers live score
2nd Test
BAN 365/10 & *149/5 (46 ov)
SL 506/10 (165.1 ov)
LIVE
Lunch Break : Day 5 Bangladesh lead by 8 runs.
Schedule ic-right
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka live score
Qualifier 2
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Starts 27 May, 07:30 PM
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore preview
Match 38
STT 88/7 (10 ov)
UA 90/4 (10 ov)
Umea won by 6 wickets
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Stockholm Tigers vs Umea live score
Match 37
STT 110/2 (10 ov)
UA 74/5 (10 ov)
Stockholm Tigers won by 36 runs.
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Stockholm Tigers vs Umea live score
Match 3
TBL 190/5 (20 ov)
VEL 174/9 (20 ov)
Trailblazers won by 16 runs.
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Trailblazers vs Velocity live score
South Group
SUS 150/6 (20 ov)
GLA 153/3 (18.5 ov)
Glamorgan won by 7 wickets
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Sussex vs Glamorgan live score
Series Details
“Had he scored 70s instead of 30s, he might have been in the Indian squad” - Harbhajan Singh on RR skipper Sanju Samson 
Renin Wilben Albert 1 hr ago
RR vs RCB IPL Match Prediction: Who will win today's Rajasthan vs Bangalore IPL 2022 Qualifier 2?
Sai Krishna 54 min ago
IPL 2022 playoffs, RR v RCB: Predicting the playing XI of both sides
Aharon Abhishek 1 hr ago
“I have a gut feeling that RCB will go all the way” - Harbhajan Singh makes big prediction on IPL 2022 winner
Renin Wilben Albert 2 hr ago
"Sanju Samson's fight is with himself" - Aakash Chopra on Rajasthan Royals' prospects in IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 clash vs RCB
Kartik Iyer 2 hr ago
"It's been frustrating not getting the results we wanted" - Tim David opens up on his first year at MI
Ankush Das 1 hr ago