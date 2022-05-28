×
Here are some matches that might interest you
Final
SNO *98/1 (11.3 ov)
VEL
LIVE
Velocity won the toss and elected to bowl
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Supernovas vs Velocity live score
Match 17
IRR 122/3 (10 ov)
CRD *0/0 ( ov)
LIVE
Champagne Reef Divers need 123 runs in 10 remaining overs
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Indian River Rowers vs Champagne Reef Divers live score
Final
Gujarat Titans
Rajasthan Royals
Starts 29 May, 08:00 PM
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals preview
Final
ALZ *0/0 ( ov)
BT
LIVE
Rain Delay : Botkyrka won the toss and elected to bowl
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Alby Zalmi CC vs Botkyrka live score
Qualifier 2
RCB 157/8 (20 ov)
RR 161/3 (18.1 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 7 wickets
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals live score
Warm Up Test
NZ 362/9d & 144/10 (43.2 ov)
CS XI 247/10 & *26/0 (12 ov)
LIVE
Tea Break : Day 3 County Select XI need 238 runs to win.
Schedule ic-right
New Zealand vs County Select XI live score
Match 2
LLG 188/6 (20 ov)
MUR 190/4 (14.4 ov)
Munster Reds won by 6 wickets
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Leinster Lightning vs Munster Reds live score
Match 4
NOK *36/1 (4.5 ov)
MUR
LIVE
Munster Reds won the toss and elected to bowl
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Northern Knights vs Munster Reds live score
Unsung Cricket Hero | Dream Big Stories powered by Dream11 | Ep 7 | Anuja Dalvi
Sports Daily 4 hr ago
"Fans have no dignity and humanity at all!" - Twitter comes in support of Mohammed Siraj as pacer gets abused on social media by RCB fans after IPL Playoffs 2022
Anuj Nitin Prabhu 6 hr ago
"It is hurting big time" - Dinesh Karthik on RCB's IPL 2022 playoffs loss to RR 
Aditya Suketu Desai 2 hr ago
Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 15, Leicestershire vs Derbyshire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details
Sports4All Cricket 5 hr ago
"The first thing I asked for when I joined RCB was support" - Faf du Plessis on his IPL 2022 captaincy stint
Aditya Suketu Desai 3 hr ago
"It was an unnecessary shot" - Sachin Tendulkar disappointed over RR skipper Sanju Samson gifting his wicket during IPL 2022 Qualifier 2
Renin Wilben Albert 5 hr ago