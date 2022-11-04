Create
38th Match
AUS
AFG
Starts 04 Nov, 01:30 PM
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Australia vs Afghanistan live score
1st ODI
PK-W *292/1 (42.5 ov)
IRE-W
LIVE
PK-W won the toss and elected to bat
Schedule ic-right
Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women live score
37th Match
NZ 185/6 (20 ov)
IRE 150/9 (20 ov)
NZ won by 35 runs.
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
New Zealand vs Ireland live score
36th Match
PAK 185/9 (20 ov)
SA 108/9 (14 ov)
PAK won by 33 runs (D/L method)
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Pakistan vs South Africa live score
29th Match
BH-W 163/3 (20 ov)
ST-W 149/9 (20 ov)
LIVE
BH-W won by 14 runs.
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Thunder Women live score
1st Quarter Final
MTD *0/0 ( ov)
BB
LIVE
MTD won the toss and elected to bat
Schedule ic-right
Mater Dei vs Bugibba Blasters live score
42nd Match
IND
ZIM
Starts 06 Nov, 01:30 PM
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
India vs Zimbabwe preview
20th Match
SIN 210/10 & *179/3 (62 ov)
SOP 202/10 (59.5 ov)
LIVE
Day 3 SIN lead by 187 runs.
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Sindh vs Southern Punjab (Pakistan) live score
