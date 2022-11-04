×
Here are some matches that might interest you
38th Match
AUS
AFG
Starts 04 Nov, 01:30 PM
Points Table
Schedule
Australia vs Afghanistan live score
1st ODI
PK-W
*292/1 (42.5 ov)
IRE-W
LIVE
PK-W won the toss and elected to bat
Schedule
Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women live score
37th Match
NZ
185/6 (20 ov)
IRE
150/9 (20 ov)
NZ won by 35 runs.
Points Table
Schedule
New Zealand vs Ireland live score
36th Match
PAK
185/9 (20 ov)
SA
108/9 (14 ov)
PAK won by 33 runs (D/L method)
Points Table
Schedule
Pakistan vs South Africa live score
29th Match
BH-W
163/3 (20 ov)
ST-W
149/9 (20 ov)
LIVE
BH-W won by 14 runs.
Points Table
Schedule
Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Thunder Women live score
1st Quarter Final
MTD
*0/0 ( ov)
BB
LIVE
MTD won the toss and elected to bat
Schedule
Mater Dei vs Bugibba Blasters live score
42nd Match
IND
ZIM
Starts 06 Nov, 01:30 PM
Points Table
Schedule
India vs Zimbabwe preview
20th Match
SIN
210/10 & *179/3 (62 ov)
SOP
202/10 (59.5 ov)
LIVE
Day 3 SIN lead by 187 runs.
Points Table
Schedule
Sindh vs Southern Punjab (Pakistan) live score
Could we interest you in reading an article...
T20 World Cup 2022: “I can’t still work it out how that ball went for six” - Australian legend in awe of Virat Kohli’s genius
Renin Wilben Albert
1 hr ago
3 times Virat Kohli's privacy was invaded
Vinay Chhabria
3 hr ago
AUS vs AFG weather report: Rain prediction & weather in Adelaide for today's T20 World Cup 2022 match
Ankush Das
13 hr ago
Ignored XI: Best XI of Indian cricketers who didn't get into India's squads for series vs New Zealand and Bangladesh
Vinay Chhabria
4 hr ago
T20 World Cup 2022: 3 records that were broken during Pakistan's emphatic win over South Africa
Naman Jain
11 hr ago
Women's Big Bash League 2022, Match 29, Sydney Thunder Women vs Brisbane Heat Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details
Sportz Connect
13 hr ago