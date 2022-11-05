Create
39th Match
SL 141/8 (20 ov)
ENG 144/6 (19.4 ov)
ENG won by 4 wickets
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Sri Lanka vs England live score
42nd Match
IND
ZIM
Starts 06 Nov, 01:30 PM
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
India vs Zimbabwe preview
Final
HIM *52/4 (8.1 ov)
MUM
LIVE
MUM won the toss and elected to field
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Himachal Pradesh vs Mumbai live score
38th Match
AUS 168/8 (20 ov)
AFG 164/7 (20 ov)
AUS won by 4 runs.
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Australia vs Afghanistan live score
Match 3
ITA 161/4 (20 ov)
SPA *85/3 (10 ov)
LIVE
SPA need 77 runs in 10.0 remaining overs
Schedule ic-right
Italy vs Spain live score
21st Match
KPH 436/10 (126.3 ov)
CPNJB *418/7 (110 ov)
LIVE
Central PNJB won toss
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab (Pakistan) live score
20th Match
SIN 210/10 & 337/10 (107.2 ov)
SOP 202/10 & 143/10 (40.3 ov)
SIN won by 202 runs.
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Sindh vs Southern Punjab (Pakistan) live score
2nd Semi Final
MAR 84/10 (10 ov)
MSW 58/8 (10 ov)
MAR won by 26 runs.
Schedule ic-right
Marsa CC vs Msida Warriors CC live score
