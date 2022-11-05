×
Create
Manage your profile
Editing
Story Queue
Video Queue
Editing Stats
Writer Home
SEO
Redirection Admin
Wiki Edits
Taxonomy Home
Edit Site Menu
Mapping Dashboard
Tag Pages
Community
Social Feed Queue
Feed Center
Notification Center
Affiliate Home
Manage Pages
Bottom Tagline Dash
Timeless Stories
Logout
🔍 Search
No Results Found
Get the free App now
Manage notifications
🔥 Popular
🏃🏻♀️ Sports (30+)
Cricket
Cricket Home
Schedule
T20 World Cup
WBBL 2022
ECS T10 Malta
PAK-W vs IRE-W
SMAT 2022
IND vs BAN
SL vs AFG
AUS vs SA
Tanzania vs Rwanda 2022
KCC T20 Championship 2022
Super50 Cup 2022
Dubai D10 Division 1
CBFS T20 League
ICCA Arabian T20 League
Football
Football Home
Newsletters
SK Experts
Schedule
EPL
Nations League
La Liga
Ligue 1
Champions League
FIFA WC
MLS
Bundesliga
Serie A
WWE
WWE Home
Newsletters
Rumor Roundup
RAW
SmackDown
Results
Roster
Champions
WWE Crown Jewel 2022
PPV Schedule
AEW
Esports
Esports Home
Minecraft
Overwatch 2
Roblox
Genshin Impact
Fortnite
Modern warfare 2
GTA
Streamers
Free Fire
PUBG
Valorant
BGMI
Pop Culture
Anime
Gaming Tech
Wiki Guides
Tennis
Tennis Home
Tennis calendar
Paris Masters 2022
2022 WTA Finals
Tennis Results Today
ATP Rankings
WTA Rankings
Roger Federer
Rafael Nadal
Novak Djokovic
Serena Williams
MMA
MMA Home
UFC News
ONE Championship
UFC Fight Night
Schedule
Rankings
Results
UFC Fights Tonight
ONE Championship Results
ONE Championship Schedule
ONE Championship Rankings
Kabaddi
Kabaddi Home
PKL 2022
PKL Schedule
PKL Points Table
Kabaddi Rules
Wiki
Wiki Home
Minecraft Wiki
Naruto Wiki
TikTok Wiki
Youtube Wiki
GTA Wiki
Terraria Wiki
One Piece Wiki
More
Sports
Basketball
Indian Football
NFL
Minecraft
Formula 1
Nascar
Pop Culture
College Football
Hockey
Golf
Athletics
Badminton
Gymnastics
Wrestling
Swimming
Tennis
Shooting
Boxing
Archery
Winter Sports
Roblox
Free Picks
Skateboarding
Kho Kho
Lifestyle
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Editorial Standards
Journalism Awards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Here are some matches that might interest you
39th Match
SL
141/8 (20 ov)
ENG
144/6 (19.4 ov)
ENG won by 4 wickets
Points Table
Schedule
Sri Lanka vs England live score
42nd Match
IND
ZIM
Starts 06 Nov, 01:30 PM
Points Table
Schedule
India vs Zimbabwe preview
Final
HIM
*52/4 (8.1 ov)
MUM
LIVE
MUM won the toss and elected to field
Points Table
Schedule
Himachal Pradesh vs Mumbai live score
38th Match
AUS
168/8 (20 ov)
AFG
164/7 (20 ov)
AUS won by 4 runs.
Points Table
Schedule
Australia vs Afghanistan live score
Match 3
ITA
161/4 (20 ov)
SPA
*85/3 (10 ov)
LIVE
SPA need 77 runs in 10.0 remaining overs
Schedule
Italy vs Spain live score
21st Match
KPH
436/10 (126.3 ov)
CPNJB
*418/7 (110 ov)
LIVE
Central PNJB won toss
Points Table
Schedule
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab (Pakistan) live score
20th Match
SIN
210/10 & 337/10 (107.2 ov)
SOP
202/10 & 143/10 (40.3 ov)
SIN won by 202 runs.
Points Table
Schedule
Sindh vs Southern Punjab (Pakistan) live score
2nd Semi Final
MAR
84/10 (10 ov)
MSW
58/8 (10 ov)
MAR won by 26 runs.
Schedule
Marsa CC vs Msida Warriors CC live score
Could we interest you in reading an article...
Can Rohit Sharma bring back 2011? Fans React | Oreo Presents Sportskeeda StreetVaani
Sports Daily
2 hr ago
Virat Kohli ने अपने Birthday से पहले ही pakistan को दिया 'रिटर्न गिफ्ट', जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान | T-20 WC
Sports Daily
51 min ago
Shah Rukh Khan responds to a fan who asked him to travel to Melbourne to cheer for India in T20 World Cup 2022
Vinay Chhabria
2 hr ago
T20 World Cup 2022: Was Virat Kohli actually guilty of ‘fake fielding’ during Bangladesh game in Adelaide?
Srinjoy Sanyal
45 min ago
T20 WC 2022: India's Melbourne Practice Session
Sports Daily
3 hr ago
PSL 2023 Draft: India-born cricketer Jaskaran Malhotra registers to play in Pakistan Super League
Vinay Chhabria
1 hr ago