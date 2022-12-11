Create
2nd T20I
AUS-W 187/1 (20 ov)
IND-W *60/0 (6.4 ov)
LIVE
IND-W need 128 runs in 13.2 remaining overs
Schedule ic-right
Australia Women vs India Women live score
Final
GRA 20/1 (1.1 ov)
CAT
LIVE
GRA won the toss and elected to bat
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Gracia CC vs Catalunya Tigers CC live score
8th Match
JK *206/3 (17.4 ov)
DA
LIVE
DA won the toss and elected to field
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Jaffna Kings vs Dambulla Aura live score
2nd Test
AUS 511/7d & 199/6d (31 ov)
WI 214/10 & 77/10 (40.5 ov)
AUS won by 419 runs.
Schedule ic-right
Australia vs West Indies live score
2nd Test
ENG 281/10 & 275/10 (64.5 ov)
PAK 202/10 & *198/4 (64 ov)
LIVE
Stumps : Day 3 PAK need 157 runs to win.
Schedule ic-right
England vs Pakistan live score
3rd ODI
IND 409/8 (50 ov)
BAN 182/10 (34 ov)
IND won by 227 runs.
Schedule ic-right
India vs Bangladesh live score
Match 59
TVS 237/9 (19.6 ov)
FM 227/9 (20 ov)
LIVE
TVS won by 10 runs.
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
The Vision Shipping vs Future Mattress live score
Tour Match
SA 347/10 & *304/8 (93.3 ov)
CAXI 226/10 (72.3 ov)
LIVE
Stumps - Day 3 - Sth Africans lead by 425 runs
Schedule ic-right
South Africa vs Cricket Australia XI live score
