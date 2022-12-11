×
2nd T20I
AUS-W
187/1 (20 ov)
IND-W
*60/0 (6.4 ov)
LIVE
IND-W need 128 runs in 13.2 remaining overs
Schedule
Australia Women vs India Women live score
Final
GRA
20/1 (1.1 ov)
CAT
LIVE
GRA won the toss and elected to bat
Points Table
Schedule
Gracia CC vs Catalunya Tigers CC live score
8th Match
JK
*206/3 (17.4 ov)
DA
LIVE
DA won the toss and elected to field
Points Table
Schedule
Jaffna Kings vs Dambulla Aura live score
2nd Test
AUS
511/7d & 199/6d (31 ov)
WI
214/10 & 77/10 (40.5 ov)
AUS won by 419 runs.
Schedule
Australia vs West Indies live score
2nd Test
ENG
281/10 & 275/10 (64.5 ov)
PAK
202/10 & *198/4 (64 ov)
LIVE
Stumps : Day 3 PAK need 157 runs to win.
Schedule
England vs Pakistan live score
3rd ODI
IND
409/8 (50 ov)
BAN
182/10 (34 ov)
IND won by 227 runs.
Schedule
India vs Bangladesh live score
Match 59
TVS
237/9 (19.6 ov)
FM
227/9 (20 ov)
LIVE
TVS won by 10 runs.
Points Table
Schedule
The Vision Shipping vs Future Mattress live score
Tour Match
SA
347/10 & *304/8 (93.3 ov)
CAXI
226/10 (72.3 ov)
LIVE
Stumps - Day 3 - Sth Africans lead by 425 runs
Schedule
South Africa vs Cricket Australia XI live score
India’s updated squad for Bangladesh Tests: Navdeep Saini and Saurabh Kumar replace Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja
Renin Wilben Albert
1 hr ago
“Sab match dekhna chhod denge” - Twitterati express frustration as KL Rahul is named captain for 1st Test against Bangladesh
Renin Wilben Albert
19 min ago
Indian Team में Sanju को नहीं मिलता खेलने का मौका...क्या भारतीय क्रिकेट को कह देंगे संजू अलविदा?
Sports Daily
1 hr ago
Kuldeep Yadav or Yuzvendra Chahal: Who should be Team India's primary spinner at the 2023 World Cup?
Sai Krishna
2 hr ago
"If the team management still believes that 275-300 is their aim, then you need Shikhar Dhawan" - Saba Karim
Kartik Iyer
7 hr ago
"When a West Delhi guy lands a South Delhi chick" - Anushka Sharma's unique anniversary wish for Virat Kohli leaves fans in splits
Aditya Suketu Desai
3 hr ago