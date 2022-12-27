Be the first one to comment on this story
Central Punjab (Pakistan)
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
1.Kamran Ghulam
KPH
. BAT
431
Runs
5 Matches
2.Tayyab Tahir
CPNJB
. BAT
321
Runs
7 Matches
3.Qasim Akram
CPNJB
. ALL
282
Runs
4.Waqar Ahmed
239
Runs
5.Muhammad Faizan
214
Runs
1.Ihsanullah
KPH
. BOWL
183.33
6 Matches
2.Iftikhar Ahmed
KPH
. ALL
143.33
1 Match
3.Rehan Afridi
KPH
. WK
140.74
2 Matches
4.Mohammad Haris
131.17
4 Matches
5.Usama Mir
CPNJB
. BOWL
127.27
18
Wkts
2.Usama Mir
14
Wkts
3.Aamer Yamin
12
Wkts
4.Khalid Usman
8
Wkts
5.Sajid Khan
7
Wkts
1.Mohammad Sarwar
2.83
3 Matches
2.Sajid Khan
3.71
3.Khalid Usman
4.18
4.Zafar Gohar
4.89
5.Qasim Akram
W
L
