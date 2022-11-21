Be the first one to comment on this story
Chandigarh
Himachal Pradesh
1.Amit Kumar
HIM
. BAT
250
Runs
5 Matches
2.Shubham Arora
HIM
. WK
224
Runs
3.Arslan Khan
CHGRH
. BAT
214
Runs
4.Manan Vohra
172
Runs
5.Bhagmender Lather
CHGRH
. BOWL
138
Runs
1.Jagjit Singh
276.47
2.Sandeep Sharma
130.00
3.Rishi Dhawan
HIM
. ALL
4.Gaurav Puri
109.32
5.Amit Kumar
100.00
1.Sandeep Sharma
11
Wkts
2.Rohit Dhanda
7
Wkts
6
Wkts
4.Jagjit Singh
5
Wkts
5.Vaibhav Arora
HIM
. BOWL
4 Matches
1.Sidharth Sharma
2.80
1 Match
3.98
3.Bhagmender Lather
4.36
4.49
5.Akash Vashist
4.59
W
L
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.
