3rd ODI
ENG *236/7 (42.1 ov)
IND
LIVE
IND won the toss and elected to field
Schedule
England vs India live score
Final
ZIM 132/10 (19.3 ov)
NED *17/2 (2.5 ov)
LIVE
NED need 116 runs in 17.1 remaining overs
Points Table Schedule
Zimbabwe vs Netherlands live score
1st Test
SL 222/10 & *36/1 (11.5 ov)
PAK 218/10 (90.5 ov)
LIVE
Stumps : Day 2 SL lead by 40 runs.
Schedule
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan live score
Final
CSR
BZW
LIVE
Match delayed by rain
Points Table Schedule
Coastal Riders vs Bezawada Tigers live score
3rd ODI
WI 178/10 (48.4 ov)
BAN 179/6 (48.3 ov)
BAN won by 4 wickets
Schedule
West Indies vs Bangladesh live score
3rd Place Play-off
PNG 97/10 (16.3 ov)
USA *20/3 (4.5 ov)
LIVE
USA need 78 runs in 15.1 remaining overs
Points Table Schedule
Papua New Guinea vs United States of America live score
Match 12
ATL 155/6 (20 ov)
OLG 100/7 (17.1 ov)
ATL won by 32 runs (D/L Method)
Points Table Schedule
Atlanta Lightning vs Orlando Galaxy live score
Final
HAM 152/8 (20 ov)
LAN 151/8 (20 ov)
HAM won by 1 runs.
Points Table Schedule
Hampshire vs Lancashire live score
"A lone warrior" - Twitter reacts as Pakistan captain Babar Azam slams stunning century in 1st Test vs Sri Lanka
Aditya Suketu Desai 2 hr ago
"Siraj avenging Edgbaston" - Twiteratti reacts as Indian pacer bowls a double-wicket maiden on his ODI return
Ankush Das 3 hr ago
Virat Kohli की खराब फॉर्म पर फिर बोले Kapil Dev, अब कहा कोहली करेगा वापसी
Sports Daily 3 hr ago
ENG vs IND 2022: Why is Jasprit Bumrah not playing the 3rd ODI in Manchester?
Ankush Das 3 hr ago
"Virat Kohli has more runs in one inning than Joe Root has in the entire ODI series" - Fans troll Root for two ducks in three games against India
Anuj Nitin Prabhu 1 hr ago
[Watch] Virat Kohli shows off some dance moves ahead of series decider at Old Trafford against England
Anuj Nitin Prabhu 4 hr ago