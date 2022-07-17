×
Here are some matches that might interest you
3rd ODI
ENG
*236/7 (42.1 ov)
IND
LIVE
IND won the toss and elected to field
Schedule
England vs India live score
Final
ZIM
132/10 (19.3 ov)
NED
*17/2 (2.5 ov)
LIVE
NED need 116 runs in 17.1 remaining overs
Points Table
Schedule
Zimbabwe vs Netherlands live score
1st Test
SL
222/10 & *36/1 (11.5 ov)
PAK
218/10 (90.5 ov)
LIVE
Stumps : Day 2 SL lead by 40 runs.
Schedule
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan live score
Final
CSR
BZW
LIVE
Match delayed by rain
Points Table
Schedule
Coastal Riders vs Bezawada Tigers live score
3rd ODI
WI
178/10 (48.4 ov)
BAN
179/6 (48.3 ov)
BAN won by 4 wickets
Schedule
West Indies vs Bangladesh live score
3rd Place Play-off
PNG
97/10 (16.3 ov)
USA
*20/3 (4.5 ov)
LIVE
USA need 78 runs in 15.1 remaining overs
Points Table
Schedule
Papua New Guinea vs United States of America live score
Match 12
ATL
155/6 (20 ov)
OLG
100/7 (17.1 ov)
ATL won by 32 runs (D/L Method)
Points Table
Schedule
Atlanta Lightning vs Orlando Galaxy live score
Final
HAM
152/8 (20 ov)
LAN
151/8 (20 ov)
HAM won by 1 runs.
Points Table
Schedule
Hampshire vs Lancashire live score
Could we interest you in reading an article...
"A lone warrior" - Twitter reacts as Pakistan captain Babar Azam slams stunning century in 1st Test vs Sri Lanka
Aditya Suketu Desai
2 hr ago
"Siraj avenging Edgbaston" - Twiteratti reacts as Indian pacer bowls a double-wicket maiden on his ODI return
Ankush Das
3 hr ago
Virat Kohli की खराब फॉर्म पर फिर बोले Kapil Dev, अब कहा कोहली करेगा वापसी
Sports Daily
3 hr ago
ENG vs IND 2022: Why is Jasprit Bumrah not playing the 3rd ODI in Manchester?
Ankush Das
3 hr ago
"Virat Kohli has more runs in one inning than Joe Root has in the entire ODI series" - Fans troll Root for two ducks in three games against India
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
1 hr ago
[Watch] Virat Kohli shows off some dance moves ahead of series decider at Old Trafford against England
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
4 hr ago