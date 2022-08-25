Create
2nd Test
SA 151/10 & *58/3 (23.2 ov)
ENG 415/9d (106.4 ov)
LIVE
Day 3 Session 1, SA trail by 206 runs.
South Africa vs England live score
Bronze Final
DB *0/0 ( ov)
KCC
LIVE
DB won the toss and elected to bat
Points Table Schedule
Dussledorf Blackcaps vs Koln CC live score
1st Match, Group B
SL
AFG
Starts 27 Aug, 07:30 PM
Points Table Schedule
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan preview
2nd Match, Group A
IND
PAK
Starts 28 Aug, 07:30 PM
Points Table Schedule
India vs Pakistan preview
2nd Semi Final
KCC 103/8 (10 ov)
BYS 107/2 (8.4 ov)
BYS won by 8 wickets
Points Table Schedule
Koln CC vs Bayer Spartans live score
1st Semi Final
DB 61/8 (10 ov)
GNS 67/5 (6.2 ov)
GNS won by 5 wickets
Points Table Schedule
Dussledorf Blackcaps vs Golden Star live score
4th Quarter Final
DB 147/1 (10 ov)
KCH 84/5 (10 ov)
DB won by 63 runs.
Points Table Schedule
Dussledorf Blackcaps vs Koln Challengers live score
26th Match
WEL 114/4 (20 ov)
SUP 116/4 (18.1 ov)
SUP won by 6 wickets
Points Table Schedule
Welsh Fire (Men) vs Northern Superchargers (Men) live score
#AsiaCup2022: Everything You Need To Know About Asia Cup
Sports Daily 2 hr ago
IND vs PAK 2022: He needs to score runs not only for India but for himself”- Sourav Ganguly’s message to Virat Kohli
James Kuanal 1 hr ago
IND vs PAK मैच से पहले लीक हुई Team India की Playing 11!, BCCI के Tweet ने बिगाड़ा काम ! | Asia Cup 2022
Sports Daily 3 hr ago
“It’s one of the worst things I have ever heard" - Andrew Flintoff on England's newfound 'Bazball' tag
Gokul Nair 2 hr ago
The Asia Cup Quiz ft. Sportskeeda's Producers | Inside Edge
Sports Daily 2 hr ago
IND vs PAK 2022: "Wo tera baap khada hai non-striker end par" - 5 most savage statements made in India vs Pakistan cricket rivalry
Vinay Chhabria 2 hr ago