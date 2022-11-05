Create
Final
HIM 143/8 (20 ov)
MUM *105/4 (14.5 ov)
LIVE
MUM need 39 runs in 31 remaining balls
Points Table Schedule
Himachal Pradesh vs Mumbai live score
42nd Match
IND
ZIM
Starts 06 Nov, 01:30 PM
Points Table Schedule
India vs Zimbabwe preview
39th Match
SL 141/8 (20 ov)
ENG 144/6 (19.4 ov)
ENG won by 4 wickets
Points Table Schedule
Sri Lanka vs England live score
40th Match
SA
NED
Starts 06 Nov, 05:30 AM
Points Table Schedule
South Africa vs Netherlands preview
Final
MAR *4/1 (0.3 ov)
EDX
LIVE
MAR won the toss and elected to bat
Schedule
Marsa CC vs Edex Knights live score
Final
DOL *162/3 (20 ov)
TIT
LIVE
Innings break - DOL won toss & batted
Points Table Schedule
Dolphins vs Titans live score
20th Match
SIN 210/10 & 337/10 (107.2 ov)
SOP 202/10 & 143/10 (40.3 ov)
SIN won by 202 runs.
Points Table Schedule
Sindh vs Southern Punjab (Pakistan) live score
3rd Place Play-off
BB 53/7 (8 ov)
MSW 54/2 (5.5 ov)
MSW won by 8 wickets
Schedule
Bugibba Blasters vs Msida Warriors CC live score
T20 World Cup 2022: "It is not good news for India" - Harbhajan Singh on Ben Stokes' match-winning knock for England vs Sri Lanka
Kartik Iyer 45 min ago
SA vs NED T20 World Cup 2022: Head to Head Stats and Records you need to know before South Africa vs Netherlands match
Vinay Chhabria 2 hr ago
T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after England vs Sri Lanka Match 39
Sportz Connect 2 hr ago
Virat Kohli ने अपने Birthday से पहले ही pakistan को दिया 'रिटर्न गिफ्ट', जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान | T-20 WC
Sports Daily 3 hr ago
T20 World Cup 2022: Top 10 funny memes after England escape with a narrow win against Sri Lanka and knock out Australia 
Balakrishna 57 min ago
IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022: Head to Head Stats and Records you need to know before India vs Zimbabwe match
Vinay Chhabria 2 hr ago