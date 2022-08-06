Experts are creating their teams, watch this space
Fantasy Tips
Exclusive
1
Smriti Mandhana has a good record against ENG-W in T20Is. She has scored 436 runs in 13 matches with a strike rate of 140.64 making her a must-pick for today's match.
2
Indian opening batter, Shafali Verma has garnered 107 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 157.35. In the last game, Verma smashed 43 off 26 balls. Renuka Singh has also picked 9 wickets at an economy of 4 for the women in blue in the ongoing CWG games.
3
Alice Capsey, the star England Women's batter has been in terrific form. She has amassed 117 runs in three matches, with a top score of 50. Meanwhile, English spinner Sophie Ecclestone has scalped five wickets in three appearances at an economy of 4.75, with the best bowling figures of 3/25.
4
ENG-W star opening batter, D Wyatt so far has struggled to put up a decent performance in recent matches. In the last 3 matches, she has only managed to score 33 runs. Her poor form with the bat is a major concern for ENG-W.
5
Hot Picks :S Verma, K Brunt, R Singh, S Mandhana
Risky Picks:D Sharma, S Ecclestone, H Kaur
Stay away: B Smith, K Cross
