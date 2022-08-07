Create
3rd Place Play-Off
ENG-W *57/5 (10 ov)
NZ-W
LIVE
ENG-W won the toss and elected to bat
England Women vs New Zealand Women live score
2nd ODI
BAN *171/4 (35.4 ov)
ZIM
LIVE
ZIM won the toss and elected to field
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe live score
4th T20I
IND 191/5 (20 ov)
WI 132/10 (19.1 ov)
IND won by 59 runs.
India vs West Indies live score
5th T20I
WI
IND
Starts 07 Aug, 08:00 PM
West Indies vs India preview
2nd Semi-Final
NZ-W 144/7 (20 ov)
AUS-W 145/5 (19.3 ov)
AUS-W won by 5 wickets
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women live score
1st Semi-Final
IND-W 164/5 (20 ov)
ENG-W 160/6 (20 ov)
IND-W won by 4 runs.
India Women vs England Women live score
Match 14
ODG-W
ODR-W
LIVE
Rain Delay
Odisha Green vs Odisha Red live score
1st unofficial Test
BAN-A 167/10 (60.5 ov)
WI-A *263/5 (98 ov)
LIVE
Stumps : Day 3 WI-A lead by 96 runs.
Bangladesh A vs West Indies A live score
