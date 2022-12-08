Be the first one to comment on this story
Eswatini
Cameroon
Your input will be completely confidential and used in accordance with our privacy policy
1.Adil Butt I
EW
. ALL
177
Runs
6 Matches
2.Tarun Sandeep
EW
. WK
139
Runs
3.Bruno Toube
CAM
. ALL
126
Runs
4 Matches
4.Naeem Gull
115
Runs
5.Haris Rashid
66
Runs
140.48
2.Mancoba jele
EW
. BOWL
115.38
114.55
4 Matches
4.Umair Qasim
111.63
5.Mohemmed Alamgir
111.11
3 Matches
1.Melusi Megagula
10
Wkts
2.Adil Butt I
8
Wkts
3.Dinesh Polpitiya
4
Wkts
1.Julien Abega
CAM
. BOWL
6.55
4 Matches
2.Dipita Loic
6.67
3.Mohemmed Alamgir
7.00
4.Adil Butt I
7.29
5.Umair Qasim
7.45
L
W
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.
Power through the road less traveled with the all-new Tundra.