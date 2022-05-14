×
Create
Manage your profile
Editing
Article Queue
Video Queue
Editing Stats
Writer Home
SEO
Redirection Admin
Gaming Wiki Edits
Taxonomy Home
Edit Site Menu
Mapping Dashboard
Tag Pages
Community
Social Feed Queue
Feed Center
Notification Center
Affiliate Home
Manage Pages
Bottom Tagline Dash
Timeless Posts
Logout
🔍 Search
No Results Found
Get the free App now
Manage notifications
🔥 Popular
🏃🏻♀️ Sports (30+)
Cricket
Cricket Home
Schedule
IPL
Jamaica T10
ZIM XI vs SA-A
ECS T10
India Senior WT20
Sharjah Ramdan T20
FairBreak-W T20
KCA T20
W-Quadrangular T20
Ireland ODD
County Championship
Trinidad T20
Nepal vs Zimbabwe A
Dream11
Football
Football Home
SK Experts
Schedule
EPL
UEFA FIFA WC
CONMEBOL
Champions League
La Liga
MLS
Ligue 1
Bundesliga 2021-22
Serie A 2021-22
FIFA WC Qualifiers
A-League
WWE
WWE Home
Newsletters
Rumor Roundup
RAW
SmackDown
Results
Roster
Champions
PPV Schedule
AEW
Esports
Esports Home
Minecraft
Elden Ring
Roblox
Genshin Impact
Fortnite
GTA
Streamers
Free Fire
PUBG
Valorant
BGMI
Pop Culture
Anime
Gaming Tech
Tennis
Tennis Home
Tennis calendar 2022
Tennis Results Today
ATP Rankings
French Open 2022
Italian Open 2022
WTA Rankings
Novak Djokovic
Rafael Nadal
Roger Federer
Serena Williams
MMA
MMA Home
News
ONE Championship
UFC Fight Night
Schedule
Rankings
Results
Kabaddi
Kabaddi Home
PKL 2022
PKL Schedule
PKL Points Table
Kabaddi Rules
More
Sports
Basketball
Indian Football
NFL
Minecraft
Formula 1
Nascar
Pop Culture
College Football
Hockey
Golf
Athletics
Badminton
Gymnastics
Wrestling
Swimming
Tennis
Shooting
Boxing
Archery
Winter Sports
Roblox
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Here are some matches that might interest you
Match 61
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Starts 14 May, 07:30 PM
Points Table
Schedule
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad preview
1st Semi-Final
Falcons Women
Spirit Women
Starts 14 May, 05:30 PM
Points Table
Schedule
Falcons Women vs Spirit Women live score
Match 60
PBKS
209/9 (20 ov)
RCB
155/9 (20 ov)
Punjab Kings won by 54 runs.
Points Table
Schedule
Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live score
Bronze Final
Evergreen Cricket Club
Ariana Cricket Club
Starts 14 May, 05:30 PM
Points Table
Schedule
Evergreen Cricket Club vs Ariana Cricket Club live score
Match 4
MD
307/6 (50 ov)
PAL
*205/2 (37.5 ov)
LIVE
Pamir legends need 103 runs in 12.1 remaining overs
Points Table
Schedule
Maiwand Defenders vs Pamir legends live score
14th Match
GIB
141/10 (19.5 ov)
ROM
*10/0 (1 ov)
LIVE
Romania need 132 runs in 19.0 remaining overs
Points Table
Schedule
Gibraltar vs Romania live score
2nd Semi-Final
JKP
85/10 (10 ov)
ARI
82/9 (10 ov)
Jonkoping won by 3 runs.
Points Table
Schedule
Jonkoping vs Ariana Cricket Club live score
1st Semi-Final
MAM
115/5 (10 ov)
ECC
79/10 (9.1 ov)
Malmohus won by 36 runs.
Points Table
Schedule
Malmohus vs Evergreen Cricket Club live score
Series Details
Could we interest you in reading an article...
"Please ban this cringe franchise permanently!" - Fans roast CSK after Ambati Rayudu controversially deletes his retirement tweet amid IPL 2022
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
36 min ago
IPL 2022: KKR vs SRH | SK Game Predictor ft. Harbhajan Singh & Mohammad Kaif | Kane Williamson | Andre Russell
Sports Daily
2 hr ago
"It is equivalent to a hundred off 40 balls" - Sachin Tendulkar hails Wanindu Hasaranga for incredible bowling against PBKS in IPL 2022
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
1 hr ago
"He missed two-three full tosses"- Sachin Tendulkar on how RCB failed to exploit Jonny Bairstow's weakness in IPL 2022
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
2 hr ago
"He is one of our leading bowlers in the country at the death" - Sachin Tendulkar's special praise for Harshal Patel during IPL 2022
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
2 hr ago
“Washington Sundar’s absence has hurt SRH” - Harbhajan Singh analyzes Hyderabad’s inconsistent run in IPL 2022
Renin Wilben Albert
2 hr ago