110th Match
USA *191/5 (42 ov)
NAM
LIVE
NAM won toss & fielded
United States of America vs Namibia live score
Match 9
BTS 143/8 (20 ov)
MlW *143/5 (19.5 ov)
LIVE
MlW need 1 runs in 1 remaining balls
Botswana vs Malawi live score
Division 2
KNI 228/10 (84 ov)
NCAPE *99/3 (28.4 ov)
LIVE
Stumps - Day 3 - Northern Cpe trail by 129 runs
KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Northern Cape live score
2nd T20I
IND 191/6 (20 ov)
NZ 126/10 (18.5 ov)
IND won by 65 runs.
India vs New Zealand live score
Match 5
Goa-V 184/6 (20 ov)
HAR-V 183/5 (20 ov)
Goa-V won by 1 runs.
Goa Veterans vs Haryana Veterans live score
Match 1
THI-W 243/9 (50 ov)
NL-W 134/10 (44.5 ov)
THI-W won by 100 runs (D/L method)
Thailand Women vs Netherlands Women live score
Match 40
SED 122/4 (10 ov)
PAG 80/8 (10 ov)
SED won by 42 runs.
Seven Districts vs Pacific Group live score
2nd Semi-Final
PWXI 150/7 (20 ov)
KXI *56/2 (9.1 ov)
LIVE
KXI need 95 runs in 10.5 remaining overs
Pondicherry West XI vs Karaikal XI live score
