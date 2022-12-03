Create
Info
Fantasy
Live
Scorecard
Trending
Fateh CC
98/9 (10)
Lleida Tigers
0/0 (0)
Current Run Rate: 0
Inning Break : LIT need 99 runs in 10 remaining overs
 
9.6 Ifraz Ahmed to Randip Singh, Four
9.5 Ifraz Ahmed to Randip Singh, no run
9.4 Ifraz Ahmed to Randip Singh, Six
9.3 Ifraz Ahmed to Randip Singh, Six
9.2 Ifraz Ahmed to Randip Singh, Six
9.1 Ifraz Ahmed to Kuldeep Singh-IV, no run
8.6 Naveed Riaz to Kuldeep Singh-IV, 1 run
8.5 Naveed Riaz to Ranjodh Singh-I, no run
8.4 Naveed Riaz to Amritpal Singh, no run
8.3 Naveed Riaz to Gurpreet Singh-I, no run
8.2 Naveed Riaz to Gurpreet Singh-I, Four
8.1 Naveed Riaz to Surinder Deepak, 1 run
7.6 Sajjad Ahmad to Surinder Deepak, 1 run
7.5 Sajjad Ahmad to Gurpreet Singh-I, 1 run
7.4 Sajjad Ahmad to Surinder Deepak, 1 run
7.3 Sajjad Ahmad to Gurpreet Singh-I, 1 run
7.3 Sajjad Ahmad to Gurpreet Singh-I, 1 wide