5th Test
IND *36/1 (12.1 ov)
ENG
LIVE
Day 1 Session 1, ENG won the toss and elected to field
Schedule
India vs England live score
1st ODI
SL-W 171/10 (48.2 ov)
IND-W *138/6 (30 ov)
LIVE
IND-W need 34 runs in 20.0 remaining overs
Schedule
Sri Lanka Women vs India Women live score
Match 3
USA 136/10 (19.1 ov)
NAM *78/1 (10.2 ov)
LIVE
NAM need 59 runs in 58 remaining balls
Schedule
United States of America vs Namibia live score
1st Test
SL 212/10 & 113/10 (22.5 ov)
AUS 321/10 & 10/0 (0.4 ov)
AUS won by 10 wickets
Schedule
Sri Lanka vs Australia live score
3rd Quarter Final
FT *0/0 ( ov)
PU
LIVE
FT won the toss and elected to bat
Points Table Schedule
Fresh Tropical vs Pioltello United live score
1st T20 Warm-up Match
DER
IND
Starts 01 Jul, 11:00 PM
Schedule
Derbyshire vs India preview
2nd Semi Final
RAN *121/2 (13.2 ov)
DHA
LIVE
DHA won the toss and elected to field
Points Table Schedule
Ranchi Raiders vs Dhanbad Dynamos live score
Eliminator
PU 103/8 (10 ov)
BGS 92/6 (10 ov)
PU won by 11 runs.
Points Table Schedule
Pioltello United vs Bergamo Super XI live score
"Who will they blame this time?" - Virat Kohli fans show support for former skipper after Ravichandran Ashwin is not picked for 5th IND vs ENG Test
Anuj Nitin Prabhu 30 min ago
India vs England, 5th Test: Toss result and match players list, teams & umpires
Renin Wilben Albert 1 hr ago
"Time for him to make a statement"- Fans react as Cheteshwar Pujara comes out to open the innings for India in fifth Test vs England
Aditya Suketu Desai 38 min ago
The Dilemma Of India's Test Opening Pair | Rohit Sharma | Shubman Gill
Sports Daily 2 hr ago
[Watch] Team India stars sweat it out in the nets ahead of IND vs ENG 2022 Test match
Vinay Chhabria 2 hr ago
"How are we feeling" - Marnus Labuschagne trolls David Warner after a bail hits him on the box in SL vs AUS 2022 Test
Vinay Chhabria 2 hr ago