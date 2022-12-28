Create
Final
SHA *63/2 (6.2 ov)
FUJ
LIVE
FUJ won the toss and elected to field
Sharjah vs Fujairah live score
1st Test
PAK 438/10 (130.5 ov)
NZ *440/6 (136 ov)
LIVE
Stumps : Day 3 NZ lead by 2 runs.
Pakistan vs New Zealand live score
2nd Test
SA 189/10 & *15/1 (7 ov)
AUS 575/8d (145 ov)
LIVE
Stumps : Day 3 SA trail by 371 runs.
South Africa vs Australia live score
Match 8
PVP 149/6 (20 ov)
KVXI 104/9 (20 ov)
PVP won by 45 runs.
Pondicherry Veterans President XI vs Kariakal Veterans XI live score
Final
SWD 253/7 (50 ov)
KNI *111/3 (27.1 ov)
LIVE
KNI need 143 runs in 22.5 remaining overs
South Western Districts vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland live score
Match 7
MVXI 145/8 (20 ov)
PVS 125/5 (20 ov)
MVXI won by 20 runs.
Mahe Veterans XI vs Pondicherry Veterans Secretary XI live score
Match 10
PVP
MVXI
Starts 28 Dec, 07:30 PM
Pondicherry Veterans President XI vs Mahe Veterans XI live score
2nd Semi-Final
SHA 204/2 (20 ov)
ABD 134/10 (18.5 ov)
SHA won by 70 runs.
Sharjah vs Team Abu Dhabi live score
