Fujairah won the toss & elected to field
Playing XI
FUJ vs ABD
Mohammad Kamran Atta

Bat & Wk

Naik Muhammad

Bat

Attah Urrahim

Bat

Ethan Dsouza

Bat

Muhammad Asif

Bat

Ali Abid

All

Mazhar Bashir

All

Riyaz P A

All

Zia Mukhtar

Bowl

Muhammad Zubair Khan

Bowl

Muhammad Rohid

Bowl

Bench
Osama Hassan

 

Figy John

 

Riyan Mohammed

 

Ghulam Murtaza

 

Faisal Shah

 

Team Abu Dhabi
FUJ won the toss and elected to field
 
COMMENTARY NOT AVAILABLE

The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.