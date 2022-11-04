Create
Info
Fantasy
Live
Scorecard
Trending
Future Mattress
23/0 (2.2)
Current Run Rate: 9.86
INW won the toss and elected to field
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Rohan Mustafa *
8
7
0
0
114
Syed Haider Shah
15
7
2
0
214
P'SHIP
23 (14)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Jeewantha Jayawickrama *
1.2
0
11
0
8.3
 
0.6 Jeewantha Jayawickrama to Syed Haider Shah, no run
0.5 Jeewantha Jayawickrama to Rohan Mustafa, 1 run
0.4 Jeewantha Jayawickrama to Syed Haider Shah, 1 run
0.3 Jeewantha Jayawickrama to Syed Haider Shah, 2 runs
0.2 Jeewantha Jayawickrama to Rohan Mustafa, 3 runs
0.1 Jeewantha Jayawickrama to Rohan Mustafa, no run