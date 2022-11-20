Create
Here are some matches that might interest you
right-icon
left-icon
2nd T20I
IND 191/6 (20 ov)
NZ 126/10 (18.5 ov)
IND won by 65 runs.
Schedule ic-right
India vs New Zealand live score
Match 11
OMN *16/0 (2.4 ov)
CAN
LIVE
CAN won the toss and elected to field
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Oman vs Canada live score
Match 2
IN-B-W *60/7 (13 ov)
IN-D-W
LIVE
IN-D-W won the toss and elected to field
Schedule ic-right
India B Women vs India D Women live score
110th Match
USA 244/8 (50 ov)
NAM *13/1 (4.5 ov)
LIVE
NAM require 232 runs
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
United States of America vs Namibia live score
Match 36
GED *11/0 (2 ov)
RJT
LIVE
GED won the toss and elected to bat
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Gems Education CC vs Rajkot Thunder live score
Tour Match
WI 424/9d & 114/4 (28 ov)
ACT/NSW 426/4d (97 ov)
Match drawn
Schedule ic-right
West Indies vs ACT/NSW XI live score
Division 2
KNI 228/10 (84 ov)
NCAPE *99/3 (28.4 ov)
LIVE
Stumps - Day 3 - Northern Cpe trail by 129 runs
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Northern Cape live score
1st Quarter Final
SED 92/10 (9.5 ov)
FDD *22/1 (3 ov)
LIVE
FDD need 71 runs in 42 remaining balls
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Seven Districts vs Fair Deal Defenders live score
Could we interest you in reading an article...
Team India में होने जा रहा है बड़ा बदलाव... एक नहीं बल्कि अब होंगे 2-2 कप्तान!
Sports Daily 2 hr ago
"SRH wanted this guy above Rashid Khan" - Twitter reacts to another painstaking innings from New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson 
Sooryanarayanan Sesha 2 hr ago
Top 10 Suryakumar Yadav memes after his astonishing century against New Zealand in 2nd T20I
Balakrishna 2 hr ago
Top 10 funny Kane Williamson memes after his sluggish knock against India
Balakrishna 43 min ago
IND vs NZ 2022, 2nd T20I: Who won today’s India vs New Zealand match?
Renin Wilben Albert 1 hr ago
"Still thinking why this Rohit and Dravid benched Chahal"- Fans mock Indian team for not playing Yuzvendra Chahal in the T20 World Cup after impressive performance in 2nd T20I vs NZ
Anuj Nitin Prabhu 1 hr ago